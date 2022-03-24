All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Raptors
|21
|7
|.750
|—
|x-Motor City
|19
|8
|.704
|1½
|Capital City
|18
|8
|.692
|2
|Delaware
|18
|9
|.667
|2½
|Grand Rapids
|16
|12
|.571
|5
|Long Island
|16
|13
|.552
|5½
|College Park
|15
|13
|.536
|6
|Westchester
|14
|13
|.519
|6½
|Fort Wayne
|14
|14
|.500
|7
|Windy City
|14
|16
|.467
|8
|Maine
|13
|15
|.464
|8
|Lakeland
|9
|18
|.333
|11½
|Wisconsin
|8
|20
|.286
|13
|Greensboro
|7
|21
|.250
|14
|Cleveland
|6
|21
|.222
|14½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Rio Grande Valley
|21
|8
|.724
|—
|Agua Caliente
|18
|10
|.643
|2½
|South Bay
|17
|10
|.630
|3
|Stockton
|15
|13
|.536
|5½
|Texas
|16
|14
|.533
|5½
|Birmingham
|14
|14
|.500
|6½
|Memphis
|14
|16
|.467
|7½
|Iowa
|13
|15
|.464
|7½
|Austin
|13
|15
|.464
|7½
|Oklahoma City
|14
|17
|.452
|8
|Sioux Falls
|13
|18
|.419
|9
|Santa Cruz
|11
|17
|.393
|9½
|Salt Lake City
|8
|20
|.286
|12½
x-clinched playoff spot
Tuesday's Games
College Park 136, Maine 127
Sioux Falls 143, Birmingham 129
Texas 113, South Bay 112
Wednesday's Games
Stockton 121, Oklahoma City 118
Capital City 140, Delaware 120
Greensboro 123, Lakeland 112
Windy City 117, Cleveland 99
Raptors 130, Wisconsin 115
Birmingham 136, Sioux Falls 95
Agua Caliente 125, Austin 111
Santa Cruz 111, Iowa 102
Thursday's Games
Motor City at Fort Wayne, 11 a.m.
Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Cleveland at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Motor City at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
College Park at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Raptors at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Stockton at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Austin at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Lakeland at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Austin at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
