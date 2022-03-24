All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Raptors217.750
x-Motor City198.704
Capital City188.6922
Delaware189.667
Grand Rapids1612.5715
Long Island1613.552
College Park1513.5366
Westchester1413.519
Fort Wayne1414.5007
Windy City1416.4678
Maine1315.4648
Lakeland918.33311½
Wisconsin820.28613
Greensboro721.25014
Cleveland621.22214½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Rio Grande Valley218.724
Agua Caliente1810.643
South Bay1710.6303
Stockton1513.536
Texas1614.533
Birmingham1414.500
Memphis1416.467
Iowa1315.464
Austin1315.464
Oklahoma City1417.4528
Sioux Falls1318.4199
Santa Cruz1117.393
Salt Lake City820.28612½

x-clinched playoff spot

Tuesday's Games

College Park 136, Maine 127

Sioux Falls 143, Birmingham 129

Texas 113, South Bay 112

Wednesday's Games

Stockton 121, Oklahoma City 118

Capital City 140, Delaware 120

Greensboro 123, Lakeland 112

Windy City 117, Cleveland 99

Raptors 130, Wisconsin 115

Birmingham 136, Sioux Falls 95

Agua Caliente 125, Austin 111

Santa Cruz 111, Iowa 102

Thursday's Games

Motor City at Fort Wayne, 11 a.m.

Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Motor City at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

College Park at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Raptors at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Lakeland at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

