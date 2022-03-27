All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Raptors227.759
x-Capital City208.714
x-Delaware209.6902
x-Motor City2010.667
Grand Rapids1712.5865
College Park1613.5526
Long Island1614.533
Westchester1514.5177
Fort Wayne1516.4848
Maine1415.4838
Windy City1417.4529
Lakeland920.31013
Greensboro921.30013½
Wisconsin822.26714½
Cleveland623.20716

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Rio Grande Valley238.742
x-Agua Caliente1910.6553
x-South Bay1810.643
Texas1714.5486
Stockton1515.500
Birmingham1414.500
Memphis1417.4529
Iowa1316.4489
Oklahoma City1418.438
Sioux Falls1418.438
Santa Cruz1317.433
Austin1317.433
Salt Lake City821.27614

x-clinched playoff spot

Saturday's Games

Capital City 114, Lakeland 103

Greensboro 139, Long Island 119

Sioux Falls 117, Oklahoma City 106

Rio Grande Valley 114, Stockton 99

Santa Cruz 116, Austin 112

Sunday's Games

Maine 110, Fort Wayne 107

Westchester 120, Cleveland 110

Delaware 125, Motor City 118

Grand Rapids 111, Wisconsin 107

College Park at Windy City, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.

Texas at Birmingham, 6 p.m.

Agua Caliente at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Motor City at Delaware, 11 a.m.

Westchester at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Lakeland at College Park, 7 p.m.

Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Capital City at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

