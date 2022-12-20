All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Cleveland125.706
College Park125.706
Maine116.6471
Windy City116.6471
Long Island106.625
Fort Wayne106.625
Capital City89.4714
Lakeland79.438
Raptors79.438
Delaware710.4125
Westchester610.375
Wisconsin610.375
Greensboro611.3536
Motor City313.188
Grand Rapids313.188

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Agua Caliente134.765
Rio Grande Valley125.7061
South Bay125.7061
Sioux Falls116.6472
Iowa116.6472
Memphis97.563
Santa Cruz88.500
Oklahoma City79.438
Stockton79.438
Texas79.438
Birmingham610.375
Salt Lake City611.3537
Austin512.2948

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled.

Monday's Games

Delaware 127, Austin 107

Maine 112, South Bay 106

Windy City 102, Rio Grande Valley 96

Agua Caliente 121, Iowa 95

Capital City 109, Salt Lake City 104

Cleveland 120, College Park 104

Tuesday's Games

Sioux Falls 108, Greensboro 91

Fort Wayne vs Santa Cruz, 3 p.m., Las Vegas

Wisconsin vs Birmingham, 4 p.m., Las Vegas

Raptors vs Texas, 6 p.m., Las Vegas

Long Island vs Stockton, 6:30 p.m., Las Vegas

Agua Caliente vs Maine, 8:30 p.m., Las Vegas

Westchester vs Memphis, 9 p.m., Las Vegas

Cleveland vs Windy City, 11 p.m., Las Vegas

Motor City vs G League, 11:30 p.m., Las Vegas

Wednesday's Games

Santa Cruz vs Capital City, 5 p.m., Las Vegas

Salt Lake City vs Grand Rapids, 6 p.m., Las Vegas

Oklahoma City vs Lakeland, 8 p.m., Las Vegas

Austin vs Wisconsin, 8:30 p.m., Las Vegas

Ciudad de Mexico vs Raptors, 11 p.m., Las Vegas

Sioux Falls vs Delaware, 11:30 p.m., Las Vegas

Thursday's Games

Greensboro vs G League, 1 p.m., Las Vegas

Long Island vs Texas, 2:30 p.m., Las Vegas

Motor City vs Memphis, 5:30 p.m., Las Vegas

Lakeland vs Stockton, 6:30 p.m., Las Vegas

Oklahoma City vs Fort Wayne, 8 p.m., Las Vegas

Grand Rapids vs Birmingham, 9:30 p.m., Las Vegas

Ciudad de Mexico vs Westchester, 10:30 p.m., Las Vegas

