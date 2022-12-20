All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|College Park
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Maine
|11
|6
|.647
|1
|Windy City
|11
|6
|.647
|1
|Long Island
|10
|6
|.625
|1½
|Fort Wayne
|10
|6
|.625
|1½
|Capital City
|8
|9
|.471
|4
|Lakeland
|7
|9
|.438
|4½
|Raptors
|7
|9
|.438
|4½
|Delaware
|7
|10
|.412
|5
|Westchester
|6
|10
|.375
|5½
|Wisconsin
|6
|10
|.375
|5½
|Greensboro
|6
|11
|.353
|6
|Motor City
|3
|13
|.188
|8½
|Grand Rapids
|3
|13
|.188
|8½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|13
|4
|.765
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|12
|5
|.706
|1
|South Bay
|12
|5
|.706
|1
|Sioux Falls
|11
|6
|.647
|2
|Iowa
|11
|6
|.647
|2
|Memphis
|9
|7
|.563
|3½
|Santa Cruz
|8
|8
|.500
|4½
|Oklahoma City
|7
|9
|.438
|5½
|Stockton
|7
|9
|.438
|5½
|Texas
|7
|9
|.438
|5½
|Birmingham
|6
|10
|.375
|6½
|Salt Lake City
|6
|11
|.353
|7
|Austin
|5
|12
|.294
|8
Sunday's Games
No games scheduled.
Monday's Games
Delaware 127, Austin 107
Maine 112, South Bay 106
Windy City 102, Rio Grande Valley 96
Agua Caliente 121, Iowa 95
Capital City 109, Salt Lake City 104
Cleveland 120, College Park 104
Tuesday's Games
Sioux Falls 108, Greensboro 91
Fort Wayne vs Santa Cruz, 3 p.m., Las Vegas
Wisconsin vs Birmingham, 4 p.m., Las Vegas
Raptors vs Texas, 6 p.m., Las Vegas
Long Island vs Stockton, 6:30 p.m., Las Vegas
Agua Caliente vs Maine, 8:30 p.m., Las Vegas
Westchester vs Memphis, 9 p.m., Las Vegas
Cleveland vs Windy City, 11 p.m., Las Vegas
Motor City vs G League, 11:30 p.m., Las Vegas
Wednesday's Games
Santa Cruz vs Capital City, 5 p.m., Las Vegas
Salt Lake City vs Grand Rapids, 6 p.m., Las Vegas
Oklahoma City vs Lakeland, 8 p.m., Las Vegas
Austin vs Wisconsin, 8:30 p.m., Las Vegas
Ciudad de Mexico vs Raptors, 11 p.m., Las Vegas
Sioux Falls vs Delaware, 11:30 p.m., Las Vegas
Thursday's Games
Greensboro vs G League, 1 p.m., Las Vegas
Long Island vs Texas, 2:30 p.m., Las Vegas
Motor City vs Memphis, 5:30 p.m., Las Vegas
Lakeland vs Stockton, 6:30 p.m., Las Vegas
Oklahoma City vs Fort Wayne, 8 p.m., Las Vegas
Grand Rapids vs Birmingham, 9:30 p.m., Las Vegas
Ciudad de Mexico vs Westchester, 10:30 p.m., Las Vegas
