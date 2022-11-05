All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Maine101.000
Cleveland101.000
Greensboro101.000
College Park101.000
Windy City101.000
Motor City01.0001
Long Island01.0001
Lakeland01.0001
Grand Rapids00.000½
Capital City00.000½
Fort Wayne00.000½
Westchester01.0001
Wisconsin01.0001
Raptors00.000½
Delaware01.0001

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Oklahoma City101.000
Santa Cruz101.000
Memphis101.000
Texas101.000
Rio Grande Valley00.000½
South Bay00.000½
Austin01.0001
Birmingham00.000½
Sioux Falls00.000½
Salt Lake City00.000½
Iowa00.000½
Stockton00.000½
Agua Caliente01.0001

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Friday's Games

Maine 119, Westchester 111

Greensboro 128, Delaware 108

College Park 135, Long Island 93

Cleveland 113, Motor City 111, OT

Memphis 123, Lakeland 105

Windy City 115, Wisconsin 110

Texas 120, Austin 113

Santa Cruz 129, Agua Caliente 128

Oklahoma City 134, G League 125

Saturday's Games

Delaware at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Texas at Austin, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Westchester at Maine, 1 p.m.

Long Island at College Park, 2 p.m.

Raptors at Capital City, 3 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Lakeland at Birmingham, 6 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Ciudad de Mexico, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at G League, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Windy City at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Ciudad de Mexico, 9 p.m.

G League at South Bay, 10 p.m.

