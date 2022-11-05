All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Cleveland
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Greensboro
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|College Park
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Windy City
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Motor City
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Long Island
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Lakeland
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Grand Rapids
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Capital City
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Westchester
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Wisconsin
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Raptors
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Delaware
|0
|1
|.000
|1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Santa Cruz
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Memphis
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Texas
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|South Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Austin
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Birmingham
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Sioux Falls
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Salt Lake City
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Stockton
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Agua Caliente
|0
|1
|.000
|1
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled.
Friday's Games
Maine 119, Westchester 111
Greensboro 128, Delaware 108
College Park 135, Long Island 93
Cleveland 113, Motor City 111, OT
Memphis 123, Lakeland 105
Windy City 115, Wisconsin 110
Texas 120, Austin 113
Santa Cruz 129, Agua Caliente 128
Oklahoma City 134, G League 125
Saturday's Games
Delaware at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Texas at Austin, 8 p.m.
Wisconsin at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Westchester at Maine, 1 p.m.
Long Island at College Park, 2 p.m.
Raptors at Capital City, 3 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Lakeland at Birmingham, 6 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Ciudad de Mexico, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City at G League, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Windy City at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Ciudad de Mexico, 9 p.m.
G League at South Bay, 10 p.m.
