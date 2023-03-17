All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Long Island225.815
x-Delaware209.6903
Maine1711.607
Capital City1513.536
Lakeland1513.536
Windy City1513.536
College Park1413.5198
Motor City1514.5178
Fort Wayne1514.5178
Cleveland1414.500
Raptors1414.500
Greensboro919.32113½
Westchester919.32113½
Wisconsin919.32113½
Grand Rapids820.28614½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Stockton226.786
Memphis206.7691
x-South Bay209.690
Mexico City1711.6075
Salt Lake City1712.586
Sioux Falls1712.586
Rio Grande Valley1512.556
Ontario1613.552
Santa Cruz1413.519
G League1118.37911½
Oklahoma City1019.34512½
Birmingham919.32113
Iowa820.28614
Austin821.27614½
Texas721.25015

x-clinched playoff spot

Wednesday's Games

Motor City 122, Cleveland 110

Maine 119, Wisconsin 114, OT

Mexico City 122, Greensboro 116

Ontario 114, Oklahoma City 105

South Bay 132, Austin 96

Sioux Falls 120, G League 116

Santa Cruz 132, Salt Lake City 129

Memphis 116, Windy City 112

Thursday's Games

Texas 132, Delaware 129, OT

Lakeland 124, Raptors 102

Greensboro 118, Mexico City 107

Fort Wayne 117, Westchester 108

South Bay 123, Austin 121

Sioux Falls 132, G League 114

Friday's Games

Long Island at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Grand Rapids at College Park, 7 p.m.

Texas at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Maine at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Lakeland at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Westchester at Motor City, 3 p.m.

Delaware at Windy City, 6 p.m.

Grand Rapids at College Park, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Austin, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Wisconsin at Fort Wayne, 2:30 p.m.

Maine at Windy City, 3 p.m.

G League at Stockton, 4:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Texas, 4:30 p.m.

South Bay at Salt Lake City, 5 p.m.

Birmingham at Mexico City, 8 p.m.

