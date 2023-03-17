All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Long Island
|22
|5
|.815
|—
|x-Delaware
|20
|9
|.690
|3
|Maine
|17
|11
|.607
|5½
|Capital City
|15
|13
|.536
|7½
|Lakeland
|15
|13
|.536
|7½
|Windy City
|15
|13
|.536
|7½
|College Park
|14
|13
|.519
|8
|Motor City
|15
|14
|.517
|8
|Fort Wayne
|15
|14
|.517
|8
|Cleveland
|14
|14
|.500
|8½
|Raptors
|14
|14
|.500
|8½
|Greensboro
|9
|19
|.321
|13½
|Westchester
|9
|19
|.321
|13½
|Wisconsin
|9
|19
|.321
|13½
|Grand Rapids
|8
|20
|.286
|14½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Stockton
|22
|6
|.786
|—
|Memphis
|20
|6
|.769
|1
|x-South Bay
|20
|9
|.690
|2½
|Mexico City
|17
|11
|.607
|5
|Salt Lake City
|17
|12
|.586
|5½
|Sioux Falls
|17
|12
|.586
|5½
|Rio Grande Valley
|15
|12
|.556
|6½
|Ontario
|16
|13
|.552
|6½
|Santa Cruz
|14
|13
|.519
|7½
|G League
|11
|18
|.379
|11½
|Oklahoma City
|10
|19
|.345
|12½
|Birmingham
|9
|19
|.321
|13
|Iowa
|8
|20
|.286
|14
|Austin
|8
|21
|.276
|14½
|Texas
|7
|21
|.250
|15
x-clinched playoff spot
Wednesday's Games
Motor City 122, Cleveland 110
Maine 119, Wisconsin 114, OT
Mexico City 122, Greensboro 116
Ontario 114, Oklahoma City 105
South Bay 132, Austin 96
Sioux Falls 120, G League 116
Santa Cruz 132, Salt Lake City 129
Memphis 116, Windy City 112
Thursday's Games
Texas 132, Delaware 129, OT
Lakeland 124, Raptors 102
Greensboro 118, Mexico City 107
Fort Wayne 117, Westchester 108
South Bay 123, Austin 121
Sioux Falls 132, G League 114
Friday's Games
Long Island at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Grand Rapids at College Park, 7 p.m.
Texas at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Maine at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Lakeland at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Westchester at Motor City, 3 p.m.
Delaware at Windy City, 6 p.m.
Grand Rapids at College Park, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Austin, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Stockton, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Wisconsin at Fort Wayne, 2:30 p.m.
Maine at Windy City, 3 p.m.
G League at Stockton, 4:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Texas, 4:30 p.m.
South Bay at Salt Lake City, 5 p.m.
Birmingham at Mexico City, 8 p.m.
