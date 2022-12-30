All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Capital City201.000
Maine201.000
Long Island201.000
Raptors101.000½
Grand Rapids101.000½
Fort Wayne11.5001
Motor City02.0002
Greensboro02.0002
Cleveland01.000
College Park00.0001
Lakeland00.0001
Westchester00.0001
Wisconsin00.0001
Windy City01.000
Delaware01.000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Birmingham101.000
Austin101.000
Memphis101.000
Stockton101.000
Rio Grande Valley11.500½
Agua Caliente11.500½
Oklahoma City11.500½
Salt Lake City01.0001
South Bay01.0001
Iowa01.0001
Sioux Falls01.0001
Santa Cruz01.0001
Texas01.0001

Thursday's Games

Fort Wayne 131, Windy City 121

Long Island 122, Greensboro 95

Capital City 107, Motor City 105

Memphis 122, South Bay 103

Birmingham 134, Texas 101

Raptors 127, Iowa 118

Austin 108, Oklahoma City 105

Stockton 121, Santa Cruz 112

Agua Caliente 111, G League 96

Friday's Games

Maine 118, Rio Grande Valley 98

Long Island at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Ciudad de Mexico, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Texas at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Windy City at Motor City, 11 a.m.

Capital City at Greensboro, 1 p.m.

Raptors at Iowa, 3 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Maine, 3 p.m.

Lakeland at College Park, 6:30 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

G League at Birmingham, 3 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 3 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.

Stockton at Austin, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cleveland at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at College Park, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Long Island, 7 p.m.

