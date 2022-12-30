All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Capital City
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Maine
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Long Island
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Raptors
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Grand Rapids
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Motor City
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Greensboro
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Cleveland
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|College Park
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|Lakeland
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|Westchester
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|Windy City
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Delaware
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Birmingham
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Austin
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Memphis
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Stockton
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Agua Caliente
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Oklahoma City
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Salt Lake City
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|South Bay
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Sioux Falls
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Santa Cruz
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Texas
|0
|1
|.000
|1
Thursday's Games
Fort Wayne 131, Windy City 121
Long Island 122, Greensboro 95
Capital City 107, Motor City 105
Memphis 122, South Bay 103
Birmingham 134, Texas 101
Raptors 127, Iowa 118
Austin 108, Oklahoma City 105
Stockton 121, Santa Cruz 112
Agua Caliente 111, G League 96
Friday's Games
Maine 118, Rio Grande Valley 98
Long Island at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Ciudad de Mexico, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Texas at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Windy City at Motor City, 11 a.m.
Capital City at Greensboro, 1 p.m.
Raptors at Iowa, 3 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Maine, 3 p.m.
Lakeland at College Park, 6:30 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
G League at Birmingham, 3 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 3 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.
Stockton at Austin, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Cleveland at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at College Park, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Long Island, 7 p.m.
