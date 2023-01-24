All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|8
|1
|.889
|—
|Long Island
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Maine
|8
|3
|.727
|1
|Capital City
|8
|4
|.667
|1½
|Lakeland
|8
|4
|.667
|1½
|Fort Wayne
|6
|4
|.600
|2½
|Delaware
|6
|4
|.600
|2½
|Raptors
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|College Park
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|Wisconsin
|4
|6
|.400
|4½
|Windy City
|4
|7
|.364
|5
|Motor City
|3
|8
|.273
|6
|Westchester
|2
|6
|.250
|5½
|Greensboro
|2
|8
|.200
|6½
|Grand Rapids
|2
|8
|.200
|6½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|8
|1
|.889
|½
|Stockton
|10
|2
|.833
|—
|South Bay
|7
|3
|.700
|2
|Agua Caliente
|8
|5
|.615
|2½
|Sioux Falls
|6
|6
|.500
|4
|Salt Lake City
|5
|7
|.417
|5
|Texas
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|Santa Cruz
|4
|7
|.364
|5½
|Rio Grande Valley
|4
|8
|.333
|6
|Iowa
|3
|6
|.333
|5½
|Austin
|3
|7
|.300
|6
|Oklahoma City
|3
|7
|.300
|6
|Birmingham
|2
|11
|.154
|8½
Monday's Games
Agua Caliente 147, Salt Lake City 105
Motor City 134, Wisconsin 130, OT
Tuesday's Games
Grand Rapids at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.
Maine at Fort Wayne, 12:30 p.m.
College Park at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Iowa at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Austin at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Ciudad de Mexico at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Birmingham at Raptors, 11 a.m.
Grand Rapids at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
College Park at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Birmingham at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Ciudad de Mexico at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Texas at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Salt Lake City at G League, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Fort Wayne at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Motor City at College Park, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.