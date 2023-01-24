All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Cleveland81.889
Long Island103.769
Maine83.7271
Capital City84.667
Lakeland84.667
Fort Wayne64.600
Delaware64.600
Raptors54.5563
College Park45.4444
Wisconsin46.400
Windy City47.3645
Motor City38.2736
Westchester26.250
Greensboro28.200
Grand Rapids28.200

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Memphis81.889½
Stockton102.833
South Bay73.7002
Agua Caliente85.615
Sioux Falls66.5004
Salt Lake City57.4175
Texas46.4005
Santa Cruz47.364
Rio Grande Valley48.3336
Iowa36.333
Austin37.3006
Oklahoma City37.3006
Birmingham211.154

Monday's Games

Agua Caliente 147, Salt Lake City 105

Motor City 134, Wisconsin 130, OT

Tuesday's Games

Grand Rapids at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.

Maine at Fort Wayne, 12:30 p.m.

College Park at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Iowa at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Austin at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Ciudad de Mexico at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Birmingham at Raptors, 11 a.m.

Grand Rapids at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

College Park at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Birmingham at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Ciudad de Mexico at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Texas at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Salt Lake City at G League, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Fort Wayne at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Motor City at College Park, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.

