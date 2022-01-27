All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Eastern Conference Division

WLPctGB
Raptors92.818
Motor City73.700
Wisconsin63.6672
Delaware42.667
Capital City54.5563
Grand Rapids54.5563
Maine54.5563
Greensboro33.500
College Park45.4444
Windy City45.4444
Long Island46.400
Fort Wayne35.375
Westchester36.3335
Lakeland27.2226
Cleveland16.1436

G League

G League Division

WLPctGB
G League00.000
Ciudad de Mexico00.000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Western Conference Division

WLPctGB
Agua Caliente61.857
Iowa52.7141
South Bay52.7141
Stockton53.625
Texas53.625
Rio Grande Valley53.625
Oklahoma City55.500
Santa Cruz45.4443
Austin23.4003
Salt Lake City35.375
Birmingham35.375
Memphis27.2225
Sioux Falls28.200

Wednesday's Games

Westchester 115, Capital City 112, OT

Raptors 123, Motor City 116, OT

Birmingham 100, Oklahoma City 97

Wisconsin 121, Cleveland 113

South Bay 127, Memphis 124, OT

Thursday's Games

Maine 138, Fort Wayne 126

Greensboro at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Iowa at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

College Park at Delaware, 7 p.m.

G League at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Iowa at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Greensboro at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

South Bay at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

G League at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Maine at Motor City, 3 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Austin, 6 p.m.

