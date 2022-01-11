All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Eastern Conference Division

WLPctGB
Raptors301.000
Greensboro201.000½
Maine101.0001
Motor City31.750½
Grand Rapids31.750½
Capital City21.6671
College Park22.500
Wisconsin11.500
Cleveland12.3332
Windy City12.3332
Lakeland12.3332
Long Island13.250
Westchester13.250
Fort Wayne02.000
Delaware02.000

G League

G League Division

WLPctGB
G League00.000
Ciudad de Mexico00.000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Western Conference Division

WLPctGB
Santa Cruz301.000
Iowa201.000½
Rio Grande Valley101.0001
Stockton21.6671
Sioux Falls21.6671
Oklahoma City12.3332
Texas01.0002
Salt Lake City02.000
Agua Caliente00.000
South Bay00.000
Birmingham03.0003
Austin00.000
Memphis01.0002

Monday's Games

Motor City 107, Westchester 98

Raptors 103, Long Island 102

Santa Cruz 132, Memphis 130, OT

Sioux Falls 103, Salt Lake City 93

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 103, Windy City 94

Capital City 132, Lakeland 95

College Park 120, Grand Rapids 94

Westchester 110, Motor City 105

Wednesday's Games

Wisconsin at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Delaware at Maine, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

College Park at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Austin at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

South Bay at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Stockton, 10 p.m.

