All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Eastern Conference Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Raptors
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Greensboro
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|Maine
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|Motor City
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Grand Rapids
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Capital City
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|College Park
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Cleveland
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Windy City
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Lakeland
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Long Island
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Westchester
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Fort Wayne
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|Delaware
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
G League
G League Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|G League
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Ciudad de Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|—
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Western Conference Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Iowa
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|Rio Grande Valley
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|Stockton
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Sioux Falls
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Oklahoma City
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Texas
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|Salt Lake City
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|Agua Caliente
|0
|0
|.000
|1½
|South Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|1½
|Birmingham
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|1½
|Memphis
|0
|1
|.000
|2
Monday's Games
Motor City 107, Westchester 98
Raptors 103, Long Island 102
Santa Cruz 132, Memphis 130, OT
Sioux Falls 103, Salt Lake City 93
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland 103, Windy City 94
Capital City 132, Lakeland 95
College Park 120, Grand Rapids 94
Westchester 110, Motor City 105
Wednesday's Games
Wisconsin at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Delaware at Maine, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
College Park at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Austin at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
South Bay at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Stockton, 10 p.m.