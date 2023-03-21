All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Long Island
|22
|7
|.759
|—
|x-Delaware
|20
|10
|.667
|2½
|Maine
|17
|13
|.567
|5½
|Windy City
|17
|13
|.567
|5½
|Capital City
|16
|13
|.552
|6
|Lakeland
|16
|13
|.552
|6
|Motor City
|17
|14
|.548
|6
|Cleveland
|16
|14
|.533
|6½
|Fort Wayne
|16
|14
|.533
|6½
|College Park
|15
|14
|.517
|7
|Raptors
|14
|15
|.483
|8
|Greensboro
|10
|19
|.345
|12
|Wisconsin
|10
|20
|.333
|12½
|Grand Rapids
|9
|21
|.300
|13½
|Westchester
|9
|21
|.300
|13½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Stockton
|23
|7
|.767
|—
|x-Memphis
|22
|7
|.759
|½
|x-South Bay
|20
|10
|.667
|3
|Salt Lake City
|18
|12
|.600
|5
|Mexico City
|18
|12
|.600
|5
|Sioux Falls
|18
|12
|.600
|5
|Santa Cruz
|16
|13
|.552
|6½
|Rio Grande Valley
|16
|13
|.552
|6½
|Ontario
|16
|14
|.533
|7
|G League
|11
|19
|.367
|12
|Oklahoma City
|11
|19
|.367
|12
|Birmingham
|10
|20
|.333
|13
|Iowa
|8
|22
|.267
|15
|Austin
|8
|22
|.267
|15
|Texas
|7
|23
|.233
|16
x-clinched playoff spot
Sunday's Games
Fort Wayne 128, Wisconsin 114
Windy City 114, Maine 93
Stockton 120, G League 90
Oklahoma City 122, Texas 107
Salt Lake City 121, South Bay 114
Mexico City 124, Birmingham 115
Monday's Games
Motor City 122, Westchester 93
Birmingham 111, Mexico City 98
Memphis 108, Ontario 101
Tuesday's Games
Capital City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
College Park at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Maine at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Birmingham at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Mexico City at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Maine, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Capital City, 7 p.m.
College Park at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City at G League, 10 p.m.
Texas at Ontario, 10 p.m.
