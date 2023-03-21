All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Long Island227.759
x-Delaware2010.667
Maine1713.567
Windy City1713.567
Capital City1613.5526
Lakeland1613.5526
Motor City1714.5486
Cleveland1614.533
Fort Wayne1614.533
College Park1514.5177
Raptors1415.4838
Greensboro1019.34512
Wisconsin1020.33312½
Grand Rapids921.30013½
Westchester921.30013½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Stockton237.767
x-Memphis227.759½
x-South Bay2010.6673
Salt Lake City1812.6005
Mexico City1812.6005
Sioux Falls1812.6005
Santa Cruz1613.552
Rio Grande Valley1613.552
Ontario1614.5337
G League1119.36712
Oklahoma City1119.36712
Birmingham1020.33313
Iowa822.26715
Austin822.26715
Texas723.23316

x-clinched playoff spot

Sunday's Games

Fort Wayne 128, Wisconsin 114

Windy City 114, Maine 93

Stockton 120, G League 90

Oklahoma City 122, Texas 107

Salt Lake City 121, South Bay 114

Mexico City 124, Birmingham 115

Monday's Games

Motor City 122, Westchester 93

Birmingham 111, Mexico City 98

Memphis 108, Ontario 101

Tuesday's Games

Capital City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

College Park at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Maine at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Birmingham at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Mexico City at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Maine, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Capital City, 7 p.m.

College Park at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at G League, 10 p.m.

Texas at Ontario, 10 p.m.

