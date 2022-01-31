All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Eastern Conference Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Raptors
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Motor City
|8
|3
|.727
|1
|Grand Rapids
|7
|4
|.636
|2
|Delaware
|5
|3
|.625
|2½
|Wisconsin
|6
|4
|.600
|2½
|Capital City
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|Long Island
|6
|6
|.500
|3½
|College Park
|5
|5
|.500
|3½
|Windy City
|5
|5
|.500
|3½
|Maine
|5
|5
|.500
|3½
|Greensboro
|4
|4
|.500
|3½
|Fort Wayne
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|Westchester
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|Lakeland
|2
|9
|.182
|7
|Cleveland
|1
|8
|.111
|7
G League
G League Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|G League
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Ciudad de Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|—
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Western Conference Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|South Bay
|6
|2
|.750
|½
|Iowa
|6
|3
|.667
|1
|Stockton
|6
|4
|.600
|1½
|Rio Grande Valley
|6
|4
|.600
|1½
|Oklahoma City
|7
|5
|.583
|1½
|Texas
|5
|4
|.556
|2
|Santa Cruz
|5
|6
|.455
|3
|Birmingham
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|Austin
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Salt Lake City
|3
|7
|.300
|4½
|Memphis
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|Sioux Falls
|2
|9
|.182
|6
Sunday's Games
Delaware 131, G League 95
Motor City 126, Maine 112
Santa Cruz 123, Austin 110
Monday's Games
South Bay at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Capital City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Greensboro at Cleveland, 11 a.m.
Delaware at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Motor City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Texas, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Greensboro at Delaware, 11 a.m.
Wisconsin at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Windy City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at South Bay, 10 p.m.