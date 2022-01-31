All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Eastern Conference Division

WLPctGB
Raptors92.818
Motor City83.7271
Grand Rapids74.6362
Delaware53.625
Wisconsin64.600
Capital City54.5563
Long Island66.500
College Park55.500
Windy City55.500
Maine55.500
Greensboro44.500
Fort Wayne36.3335
Westchester36.3335
Lakeland29.1827
Cleveland18.1117

G League

G League Division

WLPctGB
G League00.000
Ciudad de Mexico00.000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Western Conference Division

WLPctGB
Agua Caliente72.778
South Bay62.750½
Iowa63.6671
Stockton64.600
Rio Grande Valley64.600
Oklahoma City75.583
Texas54.5562
Santa Cruz56.4553
Birmingham45.4443
Austin34.4293
Salt Lake City37.300
Memphis27.2225
Sioux Falls29.1826

Sunday's Games

Delaware 131, G League 95

Motor City 126, Maine 112

Santa Cruz 123, Austin 110

Monday's Games

South Bay at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Capital City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Greensboro at Cleveland, 11 a.m.

Delaware at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Motor City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Texas, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Greensboro at Delaware, 11 a.m.

Wisconsin at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Windy City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at South Bay, 10 p.m.

