EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Fort Wayne73.700
Maine84.667
Cleveland84.667
College Park84.667
Windy City63.667½
Capital City65.545
Wisconsin66.5002
Long Island55.5002
Delaware55.5002
Lakeland56.455
Raptors46.4003
Westchester47.364
Greensboro48.3334
Motor City39.2505
Grand Rapids28.2005

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Agua Caliente102.833
Rio Grande Valley83.727
South Bay73.7002
Iowa74.636
Santa Cruz66.5004
Texas66.5004
Memphis55.5004
Oklahoma City56.455
Sioux Falls46.4005
Stockton46.4005
Austin47.364
Birmingham47.364
Salt Lake City47.364

Saturday's Games

College Park 125, Raptors 121

Fort Wayne 121, Windy City 115

Motor City 113, Iowa 110

Westchester 108, Capital City 105

Rio Grande Valley 114, Lakeland 107

Santa Cruz 125, Stockton 114

Sunday's Games

College Park 127, Maine 106

Agua Caliente 117, Oklahoma City 89

Wisconsin at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.

Ciudad de Mexico at Birmingham, 6 p.m.

South Bay at G League, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Greensboro at Raptors, 11 a.m.

Windy City at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Capital City at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Austin at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Maine at College Park, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Ciudad de Mexico at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Texas at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

South Bay at G League, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Delaware at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Austin at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Stockton, 10 p.m.

