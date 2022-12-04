All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Maine
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Cleveland
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|College Park
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Windy City
|6
|3
|.667
|½
|Capital City
|6
|5
|.545
|1½
|Wisconsin
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Long Island
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Delaware
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Lakeland
|5
|6
|.455
|2½
|Raptors
|4
|6
|.400
|3
|Westchester
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
|Greensboro
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|Motor City
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|Grand Rapids
|2
|8
|.200
|5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|10
|2
|.833
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|8
|3
|.727
|1½
|South Bay
|7
|3
|.700
|2
|Iowa
|7
|4
|.636
|2½
|Santa Cruz
|6
|6
|.500
|4
|Texas
|6
|6
|.500
|4
|Memphis
|5
|5
|.500
|4
|Oklahoma City
|5
|6
|.455
|4½
|Sioux Falls
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|Stockton
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|Austin
|4
|7
|.364
|5½
|Birmingham
|4
|7
|.364
|5½
|Salt Lake City
|4
|7
|.364
|5½
Saturday's Games
College Park 125, Raptors 121
Fort Wayne 121, Windy City 115
Motor City 113, Iowa 110
Westchester 108, Capital City 105
Rio Grande Valley 114, Lakeland 107
Santa Cruz 125, Stockton 114
Sunday's Games
College Park 127, Maine 106
Agua Caliente 117, Oklahoma City 89
Wisconsin at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.
Ciudad de Mexico at Birmingham, 6 p.m.
South Bay at G League, 9 p.m.
Monday's Games
Greensboro at Raptors, 11 a.m.
Windy City at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Capital City at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Austin at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Maine at College Park, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Ciudad de Mexico at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Texas at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
South Bay at G League, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Delaware at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Austin at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Stockton, 10 p.m.
