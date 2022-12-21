All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|College Park
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Windy City
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Fort Wayne
|11
|6
|.647
|½
|Maine
|11
|7
|.611
|1
|Long Island
|10
|7
|.588
|1½
|Capital City
|8
|9
|.471
|3½
|Lakeland
|7
|9
|.438
|4
|Wisconsin
|7
|10
|.412
|4½
|Raptors
|7
|10
|.412
|4½
|Delaware
|7
|10
|.412
|4½
|Greensboro
|6
|11
|.353
|5½
|Westchester
|6
|11
|.353
|5½
|Motor City
|4
|13
|.235
|7½
|Grand Rapids
|3
|13
|.188
|8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|14
|4
|.778
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|13
|5
|.722
|1
|South Bay
|13
|5
|.722
|1
|Sioux Falls
|11
|6
|.647
|2½
|Iowa
|11
|7
|.611
|3
|Memphis
|10
|7
|.588
|3½
|Santa Cruz
|8
|9
|.471
|5½
|Stockton
|8
|9
|.471
|5½
|Texas
|8
|9
|.471
|5½
|Oklahoma City
|7
|9
|.438
|6
|Birmingham
|6
|11
|.353
|7½
|Salt Lake City
|6
|11
|.353
|7½
|Austin
|5
|12
|.294
|8½
Tuesday's Games
Fort Wayne 134, Santa Cruz 96
Wisconsin 99, Birmingham 85
Texas 123, Raptors 115
Stockton 92, Long Island 88
Agua Caliente 124, Maine 112
Memphis 101, Westchester 90
Windy City 96, Cleveland 94
Motor City 96, G League 88
Sioux Falls 108, Greensboro 91
Wednesday's Games
Rio Grande Valley 125, Iowa 119
South Bay 115, College Park 113
Santa Cruz vs Capital City, 5 p.m., Las Vegas
Salt Lake City vs Grand Rapids, 6 p.m., Las Vegas
Oklahoma City vs Lakeland, 8 p.m., Las Vegas
Austin vs Wisconsin, 8:30 p.m., Las Vegas
Ciudad de Mexico vs Raptors, 11 p.m., Las Vegas
Sioux Falls vs Delaware, 11:30 p.m., Las Vegas
Thursday's Games
Greensboro vs G League, 1 p.m., Las Vegas
Long Island vs Texas, 2:30 p.m., Las Vegas
Agua Caliente vs Windy City, 3:30 p.m., Ontario, Calif.
Motor City vs Memphis, 5:30 p.m., Las Vegas
Lakeland vs Stockton, 6:30 p.m., Las Vegas
Oklahoma City vs Fort Wayne, 8 p.m., Las Vegas
Grand Rapids vs Birmingham, 9:30 p.m., Las Vegas
Ciudad de Mexico vs Westchester, 10:30 p.m., Las Vegas
Friday's Games
No games scheduled.
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled.
