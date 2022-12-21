All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Cleveland126.667
College Park126.667
Windy City126.667
Fort Wayne116.647½
Maine117.6111
Long Island107.588
Capital City89.471
Lakeland79.4384
Wisconsin710.412
Raptors710.412
Delaware710.412
Greensboro611.353
Westchester611.353
Motor City413.235
Grand Rapids313.1888

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Agua Caliente144.778
Rio Grande Valley135.7221
South Bay135.7221
Sioux Falls116.647
Iowa117.6113
Memphis107.588
Santa Cruz89.471
Stockton89.471
Texas89.471
Oklahoma City79.4386
Birmingham611.353
Salt Lake City611.353
Austin512.294

Tuesday's Games

Fort Wayne 134, Santa Cruz 96

Wisconsin 99, Birmingham 85

Texas 123, Raptors 115

Stockton 92, Long Island 88

Agua Caliente 124, Maine 112

Memphis 101, Westchester 90

Windy City 96, Cleveland 94

Motor City 96, G League 88

Sioux Falls 108, Greensboro 91

Wednesday's Games

Rio Grande Valley 125, Iowa 119

South Bay 115, College Park 113

Santa Cruz vs Capital City, 5 p.m., Las Vegas

Salt Lake City vs Grand Rapids, 6 p.m., Las Vegas

Oklahoma City vs Lakeland, 8 p.m., Las Vegas

Austin vs Wisconsin, 8:30 p.m., Las Vegas

Ciudad de Mexico vs Raptors, 11 p.m., Las Vegas

Sioux Falls vs Delaware, 11:30 p.m., Las Vegas

Thursday's Games

Greensboro vs G League, 1 p.m., Las Vegas

Long Island vs Texas, 2:30 p.m., Las Vegas

Agua Caliente vs Windy City, 3:30 p.m., Ontario, Calif.

Motor City vs Memphis, 5:30 p.m., Las Vegas

Lakeland vs Stockton, 6:30 p.m., Las Vegas

Oklahoma City vs Fort Wayne, 8 p.m., Las Vegas

Grand Rapids vs Birmingham, 9:30 p.m., Las Vegas

Ciudad de Mexico vs Westchester, 10:30 p.m., Las Vegas

Friday's Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

