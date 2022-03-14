All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Raptors
|19
|7
|.731
|—
|Delaware
|16
|6
|.727
|1
|Motor City
|17
|7
|.708
|1
|Capital City
|15
|7
|.682
|2
|Long Island
|16
|10
|.615
|3
|Grand Rapids
|15
|10
|.600
|3½
|Westchester
|12
|12
|.500
|6
|Fort Wayne
|12
|13
|.480
|6½
|College Park
|11
|13
|.458
|7
|Maine
|11
|13
|.458
|7
|Windy City
|11
|16
|.407
|8½
|Lakeland
|8
|16
|.333
|10
|Wisconsin
|8
|16
|.333
|10
|Greensboro
|6
|17
|.261
|11½
|Cleveland
|4
|18
|.182
|13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|20
|6
|.769
|—
|South Bay
|16
|7
|.696
|2½
|Agua Caliente
|15
|9
|.625
|4
|Austin
|12
|11
|.522
|6½
|Texas
|13
|13
|.500
|7
|Birmingham
|12
|12
|.500
|7
|Oklahoma City
|13
|15
|.464
|8
|Stockton
|11
|13
|.458
|8
|Iowa
|11
|13
|.458
|8
|Sioux Falls
|11
|15
|.423
|9
|Santa Cruz
|10
|14
|.417
|9
|Memphis
|11
|16
|.407
|9½
|Salt Lake City
|7
|18
|.280
|12½
Sunday's Games
Iowa 97, Austin 91, OT
Maine 125, Wisconsin 103
Memphis 118, Agua Caliente 114
Santa Cruz 110, G League 107, OT
Monday's Games
Oklahoma City 130, Salt Lake City 117
Lakeland 116, Windy City 107
Rio Grande Valley 135, Birmingham 114
Texas 115, Iowa 109
College Park 126, Westchester 101
Tuesday's Games
Delaware at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Greensboro at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Austin at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Texas, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Long Island at Westchester, 11 a.m.
Delaware at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Capital City at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at College Park, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Memphis, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Fort Wayne at Raptors, 12 p.m.
Lakeland at Maine, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Texas at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.