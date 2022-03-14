All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Raptors197.731
Delaware166.7271
Motor City177.7081
Capital City157.6822
Long Island1610.6153
Grand Rapids1510.600
Westchester1212.5006
Fort Wayne1213.480
College Park1113.4587
Maine1113.4587
Windy City1116.407
Lakeland816.33310
Wisconsin816.33310
Greensboro617.26111½
Cleveland418.18213

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Rio Grande Valley206.769
South Bay167.696
Agua Caliente159.6254
Austin1211.522
Texas1313.5007
Birmingham1212.5007
Oklahoma City1315.4648
Stockton1113.4588
Iowa1113.4588
Sioux Falls1115.4239
Santa Cruz1014.4179
Memphis1116.407
Salt Lake City718.28012½

Sunday's Games

Iowa 97, Austin 91, OT

Maine 125, Wisconsin 103

Memphis 118, Agua Caliente 114

Santa Cruz 110, G League 107, OT

Monday's Games

Oklahoma City 130, Salt Lake City 117

Lakeland 116, Windy City 107

Rio Grande Valley 135, Birmingham 114

Texas 115, Iowa 109

College Park 126, Westchester 101

Tuesday's Games

Delaware at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Greensboro at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Austin at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Long Island at Westchester, 11 a.m.

Delaware at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Capital City at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at College Park, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Memphis, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Fort Wayne at Raptors, 12 p.m.

Lakeland at Maine, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Texas at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

