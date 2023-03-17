All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Long Island226.786
x-Delaware209.690
Maine1711.6075
Capital City1613.552
College Park1513.5367
Lakeland1513.5367
Windy City1513.5367
Motor City1514.517
Cleveland1514.517
Fort Wayne1514.517
Raptors1414.5008
Greensboro919.32113
Westchester919.32113
Wisconsin919.32113
Grand Rapids821.27614½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Stockton226.786
Memphis207.741
x-South Bay209.690
Mexico City1711.6075
Salt Lake City1712.586
Sioux Falls1712.586
Rio Grande Valley1612.5716
Ontario1613.552
Santa Cruz1413.519
G League1118.37911½
Oklahoma City1019.34512½
Birmingham919.32113
Iowa820.28614
Austin821.27614½
Texas722.24115½

x-clinched playoff spot

Thursday's Games

Texas 132, Delaware 129, OT

Lakeland 124, Raptors 102

Greensboro 118, Mexico City 107

Fort Wayne 117, Westchester 108

South Bay 123, Austin 121

Sioux Falls 132, G League 114

Friday's Games

Cleveland 122, Long Island 115

Capital City 140, Texas 91

Rio Grande Valley 128, Memphis 103

College Park 132, Grand Rapids 126, OT

Maine at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Lakeland at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Westchester at Motor City, 3 p.m.

Delaware at Windy City, 6 p.m.

Grand Rapids at College Park, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Austin, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Wisconsin at Fort Wayne, 2:30 p.m.

Maine at Windy City, 3 p.m.

G League at Stockton, 4:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Texas, 4:30 p.m.

South Bay at Salt Lake City, 5 p.m.

Birmingham at Mexico City, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Westchester at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Mexico City, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Ontario, 10 p.m.

