All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Long Island
|22
|6
|.786
|—
|x-Delaware
|20
|9
|.690
|2½
|Maine
|17
|11
|.607
|5
|Capital City
|16
|13
|.552
|6½
|College Park
|15
|13
|.536
|7
|Lakeland
|15
|13
|.536
|7
|Windy City
|15
|13
|.536
|7
|Motor City
|15
|14
|.517
|7½
|Cleveland
|15
|14
|.517
|7½
|Fort Wayne
|15
|14
|.517
|7½
|Raptors
|14
|14
|.500
|8
|Greensboro
|9
|19
|.321
|13
|Westchester
|9
|19
|.321
|13
|Wisconsin
|9
|19
|.321
|13
|Grand Rapids
|8
|21
|.276
|14½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Stockton
|22
|6
|.786
|—
|Memphis
|20
|7
|.741
|1½
|x-South Bay
|20
|9
|.690
|2½
|Mexico City
|17
|11
|.607
|5
|Salt Lake City
|17
|12
|.586
|5½
|Sioux Falls
|17
|12
|.586
|5½
|Rio Grande Valley
|16
|12
|.571
|6
|Ontario
|16
|13
|.552
|6½
|Santa Cruz
|14
|13
|.519
|7½
|G League
|11
|18
|.379
|11½
|Oklahoma City
|10
|19
|.345
|12½
|Birmingham
|9
|19
|.321
|13
|Iowa
|8
|20
|.286
|14
|Austin
|8
|21
|.276
|14½
|Texas
|7
|22
|.241
|15½
x-clinched playoff spot
Thursday's Games
Texas 132, Delaware 129, OT
Lakeland 124, Raptors 102
Greensboro 118, Mexico City 107
Fort Wayne 117, Westchester 108
South Bay 123, Austin 121
Sioux Falls 132, G League 114
Friday's Games
Cleveland 122, Long Island 115
Capital City 140, Texas 91
Rio Grande Valley 128, Memphis 103
College Park 132, Grand Rapids 126, OT
Maine at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Lakeland at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Westchester at Motor City, 3 p.m.
Delaware at Windy City, 6 p.m.
Grand Rapids at College Park, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Austin, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Stockton, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Wisconsin at Fort Wayne, 2:30 p.m.
Maine at Windy City, 3 p.m.
G League at Stockton, 4:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Texas, 4:30 p.m.
South Bay at Salt Lake City, 5 p.m.
Birmingham at Mexico City, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Westchester at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Mexico City, 9 p.m.
Memphis at Ontario, 10 p.m.
