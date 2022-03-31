All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Raptors
|23
|7
|.767
|—
|x-Capital City
|20
|9
|.690
|2½
|x-Motor City
|21
|10
|.677
|2½
|x-Delaware
|20
|10
|.667
|3
|College Park
|18
|13
|.581
|5½
|Grand Rapids
|17
|13
|.567
|6
|Long Island
|17
|14
|.548
|6½
|Westchester
|16
|14
|.533
|7
|Fort Wayne
|16
|16
|.500
|8
|Maine
|15
|15
|.500
|8
|Windy City
|14
|19
|.424
|10½
|Lakeland
|9
|21
|.300
|14
|Greensboro
|9
|22
|.290
|14½
|Wisconsin
|8
|22
|.267
|15
|Cleveland
|6
|24
|.200
|17
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Rio Grande Valley
|24
|9
|.727
|—
|x-Agua Caliente
|21
|11
|.656
|2½
|x-South Bay
|19
|11
|.633
|3½
|Birmingham
|16
|14
|.533
|6½
|x-Texas
|17
|15
|.531
|6½
|Stockton
|15
|16
|.484
|8
|Oklahoma City
|15
|18
|.455
|9
|Memphis
|15
|18
|.455
|9
|Santa Cruz
|14
|17
|.452
|9
|Iowa
|13
|17
|.433
|9½
|Austin
|13
|17
|.433
|9½
|Sioux Falls
|14
|19
|.424
|10
|Salt Lake City
|8
|22
|.267
|14½
x-clinched playoff spot
Wednesday's Games
Fort Wayne 130, Capital City 121
Agua Caliente 112, Rio Grande Valley 105
Thursday's Games
Fort Wayne at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
College Park at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Texas at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Cleveland at Motor City, 2 p.m.
Greensboro at Raptors, 2 p.m.
College Park at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Maine at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Capital City at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Austin at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
No games scheduled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.