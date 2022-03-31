All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Raptors237.767
x-Capital City209.690
x-Motor City2110.677
x-Delaware2010.6673
College Park1813.581
Grand Rapids1713.5676
Long Island1714.548
Westchester1614.5337
Fort Wayne1616.5008
Maine1515.5008
Windy City1419.42410½
Lakeland921.30014
Greensboro922.29014½
Wisconsin822.26715
Cleveland624.20017

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Rio Grande Valley249.727
x-Agua Caliente2111.656
x-South Bay1911.633
Birmingham1614.533
x-Texas1715.531
Stockton1516.4848
Oklahoma City1518.4559
Memphis1518.4559
Santa Cruz1417.4529
Iowa1317.433
Austin1317.433
Sioux Falls1419.42410
Salt Lake City822.26714½

x-clinched playoff spot

Wednesday's Games

Fort Wayne 130, Capital City 121

Agua Caliente 112, Rio Grande Valley 105

Thursday's Games

Fort Wayne at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

College Park at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Texas at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at Motor City, 2 p.m.

Greensboro at Raptors, 2 p.m.

College Park at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Maine at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Capital City at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled.

