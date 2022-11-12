All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Maine
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|Capital City
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Raptors
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Windy City
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Lakeland
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Greensboro
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|College Park
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Fort Wayne
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Motor City
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Wisconsin
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Delaware
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Long Island
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|Grand Rapids
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|Westchester
|0
|4
|.000
|3½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|South Bay
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Salt Lake City
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Iowa
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Oklahoma City
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Memphis
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Agua Caliente
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Sioux Falls
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|Santa Cruz
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|Rio Grande Valley
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Texas
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Austin
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Stockton
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Birmingham
|0
|2
|.000
|1½
Friday's Games
Greensboro 118, College Park 117
Raptors 110, Westchester 109
Rio Grande Valley 112, Birmingham 104
Lakeland 117, Austin 107
Stockton 109, Salt Lake City 95
Saturday's Games
Windy City 126, Iowa 121
Capital City 119, Delaware 110
Sioux Falls 124, Fort Wayne 114
Austin at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
College Park at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Motor City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Birmingham at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at G League, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Maine at Long Island, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 3 p.m.
Iowa at Windy City, 3 p.m.
Monday's Games
G League at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Texas at Ciudad de Mexico, 9 p.m.
Stockton at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Raptors at Greensboro, 11 a.m.
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
College Park at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Maine at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Motor City at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Stockton at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
