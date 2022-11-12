All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Cleveland301.000
Maine201.000½
Capital City31.750½
Raptors31.750½
Windy City31.750½
Lakeland21.6671
Greensboro21.6671
College Park21.6671
Fort Wayne22.500
Motor City12.3332
Wisconsin13.250
Delaware13.250
Long Island02.000
Grand Rapids03.0003
Westchester04.000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
South Bay21.667
Salt Lake City21.667
Iowa21.667
Oklahoma City21.667
Memphis21.667
Agua Caliente21.667
Sioux Falls22.500½
Santa Cruz22.500½
Rio Grande Valley11.500½
Texas11.500½
Austin12.3331
Stockton12.3331
Birmingham02.000

Friday's Games

Greensboro 118, College Park 117

Raptors 110, Westchester 109

Rio Grande Valley 112, Birmingham 104

Lakeland 117, Austin 107

Stockton 109, Salt Lake City 95

Saturday's Games

Windy City 126, Iowa 121

Capital City 119, Delaware 110

Sioux Falls 124, Fort Wayne 114

Austin at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

College Park at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Motor City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at G League, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Maine at Long Island, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Windy City, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

G League at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Texas at Ciudad de Mexico, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Raptors at Greensboro, 11 a.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

College Park at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Maine at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Motor City at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you