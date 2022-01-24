All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Eastern Conference Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Raptors
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|Motor City
|7
|2
|.778
|½
|Delaware
|4
|2
|.667
|2
|Capital City
|5
|3
|.625
|2
|Wisconsin
|5
|3
|.625
|2
|Maine
|4
|3
|.571
|2½
|Grand Rapids
|5
|4
|.556
|2½
|Greensboro
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Long Island
|4
|5
|.444
|3½
|College Park
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|Windy City
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|Fort Wayne
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|Lakeland
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|Westchester
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|Cleveland
|1
|5
|.167
|5
G League
G League Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|G League
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Ciudad de Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|—
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Western Conference Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|5
|0
|1.000
|—
|Iowa
|5
|1
|.833
|½
|South Bay
|4
|2
|.667
|1½
|Stockton
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Texas
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Rio Grande Valley
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Oklahoma City
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|Santa Cruz
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|Austin
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Salt Lake City
|3
|5
|.375
|3½
|Birmingham
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
|Memphis
|2
|6
|.250
|4½
|Sioux Falls
|2
|7
|.222
|5
Sunday's Games
Long Island 111, G League 99
Stockton 91, Sioux Falls 75
Wisconsin 117, College Park 107
Iowa 111, Texas 85
Birmingham 113, Austin 106
Monday's Games
Grand Rapids 122, Motor City 111
Windy City 103, Capital City 101
Raptors 112, Westchester 105
South Bay 124, Memphis 116
Oklahoma City at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Maine at Fort Wayne, 12 p.m.
Long Island at College Park, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Motor City at Raptors, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Maine at Fort Wayne, 12 p.m.
Greensboro at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Iowa at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Stockton, 10 p.m.