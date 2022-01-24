All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Eastern Conference Division

WLPctGB
Raptors82.800
Motor City72.778½
Delaware42.6672
Capital City53.6252
Wisconsin53.6252
Maine43.571
Grand Rapids54.556
Greensboro33.5003
Long Island45.444
College Park35.3754
Windy City35.3754
Fort Wayne24.3334
Lakeland26.2505
Westchester26.2505
Cleveland15.1675

G League

G League Division

WLPctGB
G League00.000
Ciudad de Mexico00.000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Western Conference Division

WLPctGB
Agua Caliente501.000
Iowa51.833½
South Bay42.667
Stockton43.5712
Texas43.5712
Rio Grande Valley43.5712
Oklahoma City44.500
Santa Cruz44.500
Austin23.4003
Salt Lake City35.375
Birmingham24.333
Memphis26.250
Sioux Falls27.2225

Sunday's Games

Long Island 111, G League 99

Stockton 91, Sioux Falls 75

Wisconsin 117, College Park 107

Iowa 111, Texas 85

Birmingham 113, Austin 106

Monday's Games

Grand Rapids 122, Motor City 111

Windy City 103, Capital City 101

Raptors 112, Westchester 105

South Bay 124, Memphis 116

Oklahoma City at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Maine at Fort Wayne, 12 p.m.

Long Island at College Park, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Motor City at Raptors, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Maine at Fort Wayne, 12 p.m.

Greensboro at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Iowa at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Stockton, 10 p.m.

