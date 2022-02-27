All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Motor City145.737
Raptors156.714
Delaware125.7061
Capital City126.667
Long Island148.636
Westchester108.556
Grand Rapids119.550
Windy City1011.4765
Maine810.444
Fort Wayne812.400
College Park711.389
Wisconsin712.3687
Greensboro612.333
Lakeland512.2948
Cleveland214.12510½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Rio Grande Valley155.750
Agua Caliente126.6672
South Bay126.6672
Iowa97.5634
Birmingham108.5564
Austin87.533
Oklahoma City1111.5005
Stockton1010.5005
Texas810.4446
Sioux Falls912.429
Santa Cruz812.4007
Memphis614.3009
Salt Lake City414.22210

Saturday's Games

Delaware 113, College Park 102

Grand Rapids 122, Greensboro 106

Windy City 127, Maine 94

Sioux Falls 101, Memphis 96

Stockton 119, South Bay 105

Westchester 105, Wisconsin 100

Rio Grande Valley 137, Texas 110

Santa Cruz 118, Birmingham 94

Sunday's Games

Lakeland 122, Fort Wayne 111

Long Island 113, Motor City 109

Windy City 110, Maine 99

Monday's Games

Austin at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Birmingham at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

G League at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Greensboro at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Maine at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.

Delaware at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

College Park at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.

