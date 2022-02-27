All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Motor City
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|Raptors
|15
|6
|.714
|—
|Delaware
|12
|5
|.706
|1
|Capital City
|12
|6
|.667
|1½
|Long Island
|14
|8
|.636
|1½
|Westchester
|10
|8
|.556
|3½
|Grand Rapids
|11
|9
|.550
|3½
|Windy City
|10
|11
|.476
|5
|Maine
|8
|10
|.444
|5½
|Fort Wayne
|8
|12
|.400
|6½
|College Park
|7
|11
|.389
|6½
|Wisconsin
|7
|12
|.368
|7
|Greensboro
|6
|12
|.333
|7½
|Lakeland
|5
|12
|.294
|8
|Cleveland
|2
|14
|.125
|10½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|15
|5
|.750
|—
|Agua Caliente
|12
|6
|.667
|2
|South Bay
|12
|6
|.667
|2
|Iowa
|9
|7
|.563
|4
|Birmingham
|10
|8
|.556
|4
|Austin
|8
|7
|.533
|4½
|Oklahoma City
|11
|11
|.500
|5
|Stockton
|10
|10
|.500
|5
|Texas
|8
|10
|.444
|6
|Sioux Falls
|9
|12
|.429
|6½
|Santa Cruz
|8
|12
|.400
|7
|Memphis
|6
|14
|.300
|9
|Salt Lake City
|4
|14
|.222
|10
Saturday's Games
Delaware 113, College Park 102
Grand Rapids 122, Greensboro 106
Windy City 127, Maine 94
Sioux Falls 101, Memphis 96
Stockton 119, South Bay 105
Westchester 105, Wisconsin 100
Rio Grande Valley 137, Texas 110
Santa Cruz 118, Birmingham 94
Sunday's Games
Lakeland 122, Fort Wayne 111
Long Island 113, Motor City 109
Windy City 110, Maine 99
Monday's Games
Austin at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Birmingham at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
G League at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Greensboro at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Maine at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Texas at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.
Delaware at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
College Park at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.