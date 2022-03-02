All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Raptors176.739
Motor City145.7371
Capital City136.6842
Delaware126.667
Long Island158.6522
Grand Rapids139.591
Westchester118.5794
Windy City1011.4766
Maine811.4217
Fort Wayne812.400
College Park712.3688
Wisconsin713.350
Greensboro613.3169
Lakeland513.278
Cleveland215.11812

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Rio Grande Valley155.750
Agua Caliente146.7001
South Bay126.6672
Iowa98.529
Oklahoma City1212.5005
Stockton1010.5005
Birmingham1010.5005
Texas910.474
Austin89.471
Sioux Falls912.429
Santa Cruz812.4007
Memphis714.333
Salt Lake City514.263

Tuesday's Games

Grand Rapids 131, Wisconsin 127

Westchester 115, Greensboro 108

Raptors 128, Maine 92

Texas 99, Austin 94

Agua Caliente 109, Birmingham 101

Wednesday's Games

Memphis 114, Oklahoma City 109

Long Island 119, Delaware 113

Grand Rapids 124, Lakeland 119

Raptors 128, College Park 104

Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Westchester at Motor City, 11 a.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

South Bay at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Iowa at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Greensboro at College Park, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Maine at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Capital City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

South Bay at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Westchester at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Capital City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Austin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

