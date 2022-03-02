All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Raptors
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|Motor City
|14
|5
|.737
|1
|Capital City
|13
|6
|.684
|2
|Delaware
|12
|6
|.667
|2½
|Long Island
|15
|8
|.652
|2
|Grand Rapids
|13
|9
|.591
|3½
|Westchester
|11
|8
|.579
|4
|Windy City
|10
|11
|.476
|6
|Maine
|8
|11
|.421
|7
|Fort Wayne
|8
|12
|.400
|7½
|College Park
|7
|12
|.368
|8
|Wisconsin
|7
|13
|.350
|8½
|Greensboro
|6
|13
|.316
|9
|Lakeland
|5
|13
|.278
|9½
|Cleveland
|2
|15
|.118
|12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|15
|5
|.750
|—
|Agua Caliente
|14
|6
|.700
|1
|South Bay
|12
|6
|.667
|2
|Iowa
|9
|8
|.529
|4½
|Oklahoma City
|12
|12
|.500
|5
|Stockton
|10
|10
|.500
|5
|Birmingham
|10
|10
|.500
|5
|Texas
|9
|10
|.474
|5½
|Austin
|8
|9
|.471
|5½
|Sioux Falls
|9
|12
|.429
|6½
|Santa Cruz
|8
|12
|.400
|7
|Memphis
|7
|14
|.333
|8½
|Salt Lake City
|5
|14
|.263
|9½
Tuesday's Games
Grand Rapids 131, Wisconsin 127
Westchester 115, Greensboro 108
Raptors 128, Maine 92
Texas 99, Austin 94
Agua Caliente 109, Birmingham 101
Wednesday's Games
Memphis 114, Oklahoma City 109
Long Island 119, Delaware 113
Grand Rapids 124, Lakeland 119
Raptors 128, College Park 104
Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Westchester at Motor City, 11 a.m.
Texas at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
South Bay at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Iowa at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Greensboro at College Park, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Maine at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Capital City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Texas at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
South Bay at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Westchester at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Capital City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Austin, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.