EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Motor City134.765
Raptors136.6841
Delaware105.6672
Capital City106.625
Long Island128.600
Maine87.5334
Grand Rapids99.500
Westchester88.500
College Park79.438
Wisconsin79.438
Windy City811.4216
Fort Wayne710.4126
Greensboro69.4006
Lakeland411.2678
Cleveland212.143

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Agua Caliente125.706
South Bay125.706
Rio Grande Valley125.706
Birmingham97.563
Oklahoma City119.550
Iowa87.5333
Texas88.500
Austin67.4624
Stockton810.444
Santa Cruz711.389
Sioux Falls712.3686
Memphis611.3536
Salt Lake City413.2358

Tuesday's Games

Oklahoma City 130, Sioux Falls 89

Wednesday's Games

Windy City 117, Grand Rapids 116, OT

South Bay 118, Stockton 112, 2OT

Fort Wayne at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Capital City at College Park, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Motor City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Stockton at Agua Caliente, 2 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Maine at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Delaware at College Park, 6:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Maine at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Westchester at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

