All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Motor City
|13
|4
|.765
|—
|Raptors
|13
|6
|.684
|1
|Delaware
|10
|5
|.667
|2
|Capital City
|10
|6
|.625
|2½
|Long Island
|12
|8
|.600
|2½
|Maine
|8
|7
|.533
|4
|Grand Rapids
|9
|9
|.500
|4½
|Westchester
|8
|8
|.500
|4½
|College Park
|7
|9
|.438
|5½
|Wisconsin
|7
|9
|.438
|5½
|Windy City
|8
|11
|.421
|6
|Fort Wayne
|7
|10
|.412
|6
|Greensboro
|6
|9
|.400
|6
|Lakeland
|4
|11
|.267
|8
|Cleveland
|2
|12
|.143
|9½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|South Bay
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Birmingham
|9
|7
|.563
|2½
|Oklahoma City
|11
|9
|.550
|2½
|Iowa
|8
|7
|.533
|3
|Texas
|8
|8
|.500
|3½
|Austin
|6
|7
|.462
|4
|Stockton
|8
|10
|.444
|4½
|Santa Cruz
|7
|11
|.389
|5½
|Sioux Falls
|7
|12
|.368
|6
|Memphis
|6
|11
|.353
|6
|Salt Lake City
|4
|13
|.235
|8
Tuesday's Games
Oklahoma City 130, Sioux Falls 89
Wednesday's Games
Windy City 117, Grand Rapids 116, OT
South Bay 118, Stockton 112, 2OT
Fort Wayne at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Capital City at College Park, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Motor City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Stockton at Agua Caliente, 2 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Maine at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Birmingham at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Cleveland at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Delaware at College Park, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Maine at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Westchester at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.