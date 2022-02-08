All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Motor City123.800
Raptors124.750½
Grand Rapids94.6922
Delaware84.667
Capital City75.583
Long Island88.500
Westchester67.4625
Wisconsin67.4625
College Park56.4555
Windy City68.429
Maine57.417
Greensboro57.417
Fort Wayne58.3856
Lakeland411.2678
Cleveland211.1549

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Agua Caliente94.692
South Bay84.667½
Rio Grande Valley84.667½
Stockton75.583
Iowa75.583
Birmingham76.5382
Oklahoma City87.5332
Texas66.500
Austin45.4443
Santa Cruz59.357
Memphis48.333
Sioux Falls49.3085
Salt Lake City49.3085

Monday's Games

Agua Caliente 108, Oklahoma City 100

Motor City 116, Long Island 105

Westchester 114, Lakeland 105

Iowa 121, Austin 115

Tuesday's Games

Delaware 129, Fort Wayne 117

Raptors 110, Cleveland 99

Austin at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

College Park at Capital City, 11:30 a.m.

Sioux Falls at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Motor City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Texas, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Westchester at College Park, 11 a.m.

Iowa at Memphis, 11:30 a.m.

Delaware at Fort Wayne, 12 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 12 p.m.

Wisconsin at Maine, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Capital City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you