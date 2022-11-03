All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Capital City
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Motor City
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|College Park
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Lakeland
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Raptors
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Grand Rapids
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Westchester
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Long Island
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Windy City
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|—
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|South Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Birmingham
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Sioux Falls
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Santa Cruz
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Agua Caliente
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Stockton
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Oklahoma City
|0
|0
|.000
|—
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled.
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled.
Friday's Games
Delaware at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Long Island at College Park, 7 p.m.
Motor City at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Maine, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Windy City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Texas at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Oklahoma City at G League, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Delaware at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Texas at Austin, 8 p.m.
Wisconsin at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Westchester at Maine, 1 p.m.
Long Island at College Park, 2 p.m.
Raptors at Capital City, 3 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Lakeland at Birmingham, 6 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Ciudad de Mexico, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City at G League, 8 p.m.
