EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Capital City00.000
Motor City00.000
Greensboro00.000
Cleveland00.000
College Park00.000
Lakeland00.000
Raptors00.000
Grand Rapids00.000
Fort Wayne00.000
Westchester00.000
Wisconsin00.000
Maine00.000
Long Island00.000
Windy City00.000
Delaware00.000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Salt Lake City00.000
South Bay00.000
Birmingham00.000
Iowa00.000
Sioux Falls00.000
Santa Cruz00.000
Austin00.000
Memphis00.000
Rio Grande Valley00.000
Agua Caliente00.000
Texas00.000
Stockton00.000
Oklahoma City00.000

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Friday's Games

Delaware at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Long Island at College Park, 7 p.m.

Motor City at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Maine, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Windy City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Texas at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at G League, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Delaware at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Texas at Austin, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Westchester at Maine, 1 p.m.

Long Island at College Park, 2 p.m.

Raptors at Capital City, 3 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Lakeland at Birmingham, 6 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Ciudad de Mexico, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at G League, 8 p.m.

