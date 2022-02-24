All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Motor City144.778
Raptors146.7001
Delaware105.667
Capital City116.647
Long Island128.6003
Maine87.533
Grand Rapids99.5005
Westchester88.5005
Fort Wayne810.4446
Windy City811.421
College Park710.412
Wisconsin710.412
Greensboro610.3757
Lakeland411.267
Cleveland213.13310½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Rio Grande Valley135.722
Agua Caliente125.706½
South Bay125.706½
Iowa97.5633
Birmingham97.5633
Oklahoma City1110.524
Austin77.5004
Texas89.471
Stockton810.4445
Sioux Falls812.4006
Santa Cruz711.3896
Memphis612.3337
Salt Lake City414.2229

Wednesday's Games

Windy City 117, Grand Rapids 116, OT

South Bay 118, Stockton 112, 2OT

Fort Wayne 133, Cleveland 110

Raptors 100, Greensboro 98

Capital City 132, College Park 106

Austin 142, Memphis 116

Iowa 116, Salt Lake City 109

Rio Grande Valley 141, Texas 95

Motor City 110, Wisconsin 107

Sioux Falls 115, Oklahoma City 111

Thursday's Games

Stockton at Agua Caliente, 2 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Maine at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Delaware at College Park, 6:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Maine at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Westchester at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Fort Wayne at Lakeland, 3 p.m.

Maine at Windy City, 6 p.m.

Motor City at Long Island, 6 p.m.

