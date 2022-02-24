All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Motor City
|14
|4
|.778
|—
|Raptors
|14
|6
|.700
|1
|Delaware
|10
|5
|.667
|2½
|Capital City
|11
|6
|.647
|2½
|Long Island
|12
|8
|.600
|3
|Maine
|8
|7
|.533
|4½
|Grand Rapids
|9
|9
|.500
|5
|Westchester
|8
|8
|.500
|5
|Fort Wayne
|8
|10
|.444
|6
|Windy City
|8
|11
|.421
|6½
|College Park
|7
|10
|.412
|6½
|Wisconsin
|7
|10
|.412
|6½
|Greensboro
|6
|10
|.375
|7
|Lakeland
|4
|11
|.267
|8½
|Cleveland
|2
|13
|.133
|10½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Agua Caliente
|12
|5
|.706
|½
|South Bay
|12
|5
|.706
|½
|Iowa
|9
|7
|.563
|3
|Birmingham
|9
|7
|.563
|3
|Oklahoma City
|11
|10
|.524
|3½
|Austin
|7
|7
|.500
|4
|Texas
|8
|9
|.471
|4½
|Stockton
|8
|10
|.444
|5
|Sioux Falls
|8
|12
|.400
|6
|Santa Cruz
|7
|11
|.389
|6
|Memphis
|6
|12
|.333
|7
|Salt Lake City
|4
|14
|.222
|9
Wednesday's Games
Windy City 117, Grand Rapids 116, OT
South Bay 118, Stockton 112, 2OT
Fort Wayne 133, Cleveland 110
Raptors 100, Greensboro 98
Capital City 132, College Park 106
Austin 142, Memphis 116
Iowa 116, Salt Lake City 109
Rio Grande Valley 141, Texas 95
Motor City 110, Wisconsin 107
Sioux Falls 115, Oklahoma City 111
Thursday's Games
Stockton at Agua Caliente, 2 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Maine at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Birmingham at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Cleveland at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Delaware at College Park, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Maine at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Westchester at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Fort Wayne at Lakeland, 3 p.m.
Maine at Windy City, 6 p.m.
Motor City at Long Island, 6 p.m.