All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|20
|3
|.870
|—
|Delaware
|17
|7
|.708
|3½
|Maine
|14
|9
|.609
|6
|Cleveland
|13
|11
|.542
|7½
|Fort Wayne
|13
|11
|.542
|7½
|Raptors
|11
|10
|.524
|8
|Capital City
|12
|11
|.522
|8
|Lakeland
|11
|11
|.500
|8½
|Windy City
|11
|11
|.500
|8½
|Motor City
|12
|13
|.480
|9
|College Park
|11
|12
|.478
|9
|Greensboro
|8
|15
|.348
|12
|Westchester
|8
|15
|.348
|12
|Wisconsin
|8
|15
|.348
|12
|Grand Rapids
|7
|17
|.292
|13½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|17
|5
|.773
|—
|Stockton
|17
|6
|.739
|½
|South Bay
|16
|7
|.696
|1½
|Salt Lake City
|14
|10
|.583
|4
|Sioux Falls
|13
|10
|.565
|4½
|Santa Cruz
|12
|10
|.545
|5
|Agua Caliente
|12
|11
|.522
|5½
|Rio Grande Valley
|11
|12
|.478
|6½
|Oklahoma City
|9
|16
|.360
|9½
|Iowa
|7
|17
|.292
|11
|Texas
|6
|15
|.286
|10½
|Austin
|6
|17
|.261
|11½
|Birmingham
|6
|18
|.250
|12
Thursday's Games
College Park 120, Greensboro 117
Motor City 103, Grand Rapids 91
Raptors 135, Fort Wayne 125
Birmingham 110, Austin 103
Stockton 127, Texas 100
South Bay 129, Maine 128
Santa Cruz 115, Cleveland 110
Friday's Games
Rio Grande Valley 125, Oklahoma City 117
Delaware 122, Westchester 117
Iowa 131, Sioux Falls 128
Capital City at G League, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Windy City at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Cleveland at Santa Cruz, 3:30 p.m.
Greensboro at College Park, 6:30 p.m.
Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Maine at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Texas at Stockton, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Grand Rapids at Lakeland, 3 p.m.
Maine at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Birmingham, 6 p.m.
Westchester at Windy City, 6 p.m.
Capital City at Ciudad de Mexico, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
G League at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Texas, 8 p.m.
Capital City at Ciudad de Mexico, 9 p.m.
Sioux Falls at South Bay, 10 p.m.
