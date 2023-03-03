All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Long Island203.870
Delaware177.708
Maine149.6096
Cleveland1311.542
Fort Wayne1311.542
Raptors1110.5248
Capital City1211.5228
Lakeland1111.500
Windy City1111.500
Motor City1213.4809
College Park1112.4789
Greensboro815.34812
Westchester815.34812
Wisconsin815.34812
Grand Rapids717.29213½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Memphis175.773
Stockton176.739½
South Bay167.696
Salt Lake City1410.5834
Sioux Falls1310.565
Santa Cruz1210.5455
Agua Caliente1211.522
Rio Grande Valley1112.478
Oklahoma City916.360
Iowa717.29211
Texas615.28610½
Austin617.26111½
Birmingham618.25012

Thursday's Games

College Park 120, Greensboro 117

Motor City 103, Grand Rapids 91

Raptors 135, Fort Wayne 125

Birmingham 110, Austin 103

Stockton 127, Texas 100

South Bay 129, Maine 128

Santa Cruz 115, Cleveland 110

Friday's Games

Rio Grande Valley 125, Oklahoma City 117

Delaware 122, Westchester 117

Iowa 131, Sioux Falls 128

Capital City at G League, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Windy City at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Cleveland at Santa Cruz, 3:30 p.m.

Greensboro at College Park, 6:30 p.m.

Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Maine at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Texas at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Grand Rapids at Lakeland, 3 p.m.

Maine at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Birmingham, 6 p.m.

Westchester at Windy City, 6 p.m.

Capital City at Ciudad de Mexico, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

G League at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Texas, 8 p.m.

Capital City at Ciudad de Mexico, 9 p.m.

Sioux Falls at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you