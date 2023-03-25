All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Long Island238.742
x-Delaware2012.625
x-Maine1913.594
x-Capital City1813.5815
x-Cleveland1814.563
Fort Wayne1814.563
Windy City1814.563
Lakeland1714.5486
Motor City1715.531
Raptors1616.500
College Park1516.4848
Greensboro1121.34412½
Wisconsin1121.34412½
Westchester922.29014
Grand Rapids923.28114½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Stockton257.781
x-Memphis238.742
x-South Bay2011.645
x-Salt Lake City2012.6255
x-Sioux Falls1912.613
Mexico City1814.5637
Santa Cruz1714.548
Rio Grande Valley1714.548
Ontario1715.5318
Oklahoma City1319.40612
G League1120.35513½
Birmingham1021.32314½
Iowa922.29015½
Austin824.25017
Texas724.22617½

x-clinched playoff spot

Friday's Games

Stockton 116, Mexico City 104

Greensboro 118, Raptors 116

Fort Wayne 114, Delaware 110

Cleveland 113, Motor City 106

Sioux Falls 119, Memphis 105

Saturday's Games

Raptors 137, Greensboro 126

Fort Wayne 125, Delaware 121

Westchester at Capital City, 7 p.m.

College Park at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

G League at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Long Island at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Texas at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

