All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Long Island
|23
|8
|.742
|—
|x-Delaware
|20
|12
|.625
|3½
|x-Maine
|19
|13
|.594
|4½
|x-Capital City
|18
|13
|.581
|5
|x-Cleveland
|18
|14
|.563
|5½
|Fort Wayne
|18
|14
|.563
|5½
|Windy City
|18
|14
|.563
|5½
|Lakeland
|17
|14
|.548
|6
|Motor City
|17
|15
|.531
|6½
|Raptors
|16
|16
|.500
|7½
|College Park
|15
|16
|.484
|8
|Greensboro
|11
|21
|.344
|12½
|Wisconsin
|11
|21
|.344
|12½
|Westchester
|9
|22
|.290
|14
|Grand Rapids
|9
|23
|.281
|14½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Stockton
|25
|7
|.781
|—
|x-Memphis
|23
|8
|.742
|1½
|x-South Bay
|20
|11
|.645
|4½
|x-Salt Lake City
|20
|12
|.625
|5
|x-Sioux Falls
|19
|12
|.613
|5½
|Mexico City
|18
|14
|.563
|7
|Santa Cruz
|17
|14
|.548
|7½
|Rio Grande Valley
|17
|14
|.548
|7½
|Ontario
|17
|15
|.531
|8
|Oklahoma City
|13
|19
|.406
|12
|G League
|11
|20
|.355
|13½
|Birmingham
|10
|21
|.323
|14½
|Iowa
|9
|22
|.290
|15½
|Austin
|8
|24
|.250
|17
|Texas
|7
|24
|.226
|17½
x-clinched playoff spot
Friday's Games
Stockton 116, Mexico City 104
Greensboro 118, Raptors 116
Fort Wayne 114, Delaware 110
Cleveland 113, Motor City 106
Sioux Falls 119, Memphis 105
Saturday's Games
Raptors 137, Greensboro 126
Fort Wayne 125, Delaware 121
Westchester at Capital City, 7 p.m.
College Park at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
G League at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Lakeland at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Long Island at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Texas at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
No games scheduled.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.