EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
College Park124.750
Cleveland115.6881
Maine106.6252
Long Island106.6252
Fort Wayne106.6252
Windy City96.600
Lakeland79.4385
Capital City79.4385
Raptors79.4385
Greensboro610.3756
Westchester610.3756
Wisconsin610.3756
Delaware610.3756
Grand Rapids312.200
Motor City313.1889

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Rio Grande Valley124.750
Agua Caliente124.750
South Bay114.733½
Iowa115.6881
Sioux Falls106.6252
Memphis96.600
Santa Cruz88.5004
Stockton78.467
Oklahoma City79.4385
Texas79.4385
Salt Lake City610.3756
Birmingham510.333
Austin511.3137

Thursday's Games

Lakeland 101, Birmingham 95

Maine 136, Greensboro 87

Long Island 100, Westchester 96

Iowa 133, Cleveland 130

South Bay 131, Agua Caliente 95

Friday's Games

Lakeland 112, Texas 105

Delaware 122, Westchester 113

College Park 134, Raptors 116

Ciudad de Mexico 112, Austin 102

Grand Rapids 106, Windy City 103

Fort Wayne 128, Wisconsin 114

Memphis 117, Rio Grande Valley 113

G League 122, Santa Cruz 118

Saturday's Games

Birmingham at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

