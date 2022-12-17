All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|College Park
|12
|4
|.750
|—
|Cleveland
|11
|5
|.688
|1
|Maine
|10
|6
|.625
|2
|Long Island
|10
|6
|.625
|2
|Fort Wayne
|10
|6
|.625
|2
|Windy City
|9
|6
|.600
|2½
|Lakeland
|7
|9
|.438
|5
|Capital City
|7
|9
|.438
|5
|Raptors
|7
|9
|.438
|5
|Greensboro
|6
|10
|.375
|6
|Westchester
|6
|10
|.375
|6
|Wisconsin
|6
|10
|.375
|6
|Delaware
|6
|10
|.375
|6
|Grand Rapids
|3
|12
|.200
|8½
|Motor City
|3
|13
|.188
|9
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|12
|4
|.750
|—
|Agua Caliente
|12
|4
|.750
|—
|South Bay
|11
|4
|.733
|½
|Iowa
|11
|5
|.688
|1
|Sioux Falls
|10
|6
|.625
|2
|Memphis
|9
|6
|.600
|2½
|Santa Cruz
|8
|8
|.500
|4
|Stockton
|7
|8
|.467
|4½
|Oklahoma City
|7
|9
|.438
|5
|Texas
|7
|9
|.438
|5
|Salt Lake City
|6
|10
|.375
|6
|Birmingham
|5
|10
|.333
|6½
|Austin
|5
|11
|.313
|7
Thursday's Games
Lakeland 101, Birmingham 95
Maine 136, Greensboro 87
Long Island 100, Westchester 96
Iowa 133, Cleveland 130
South Bay 131, Agua Caliente 95
Friday's Games
Lakeland 112, Texas 105
Delaware 122, Westchester 113
College Park 134, Raptors 116
Ciudad de Mexico 112, Austin 102
Grand Rapids 106, Windy City 103
Fort Wayne 128, Wisconsin 114
Memphis 117, Rio Grande Valley 113
G League 122, Santa Cruz 118
Saturday's Games
Birmingham at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
No games scheduled.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.