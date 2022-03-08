All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Motor City166.727
Raptors177.708
Delaware146.7001
Long Island168.6671
Capital City147.667
Grand Rapids1310.565
Westchester1210.5454
Windy City1112.478
College Park912.429
Maine912.429
Fort Wayne913.4097
Wisconsin814.3648
Lakeland714.333
Greensboro616.27310
Cleveland317.15012

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Rio Grande Valley176.739
Agua Caliente147.6672
South Bay147.6672
Austin109.5265
Birmingham1110.5245
Iowa1010.500
Stockton1011.4766
Oklahoma City1214.462
Sioux Falls1113.458
Texas1012.455
Santa Cruz1013.4357
Memphis815.3489
Salt Lake City616.27310½

Monday's Games

Birmingham 123, Texas 109

Tuesday's Games

Rio Grande Valley 117, Oklahoma City 107

Motor City 126, Cleveland 120

Delaware 128, Lakeland 118

Westchester 106, Greensboro 102

Windy City at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Texas, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

G League at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Memphis at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Grand Rapids at Long Island, 11 a.m.

Iowa at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.

Capital City at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Motor City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Raptors at College Park, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Austin at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Texas, 8 p.m.

Memphis at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Motor City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Austin at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

