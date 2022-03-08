All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Motor City
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Raptors
|17
|7
|.708
|—
|Delaware
|14
|6
|.700
|1
|Long Island
|16
|8
|.667
|1
|Capital City
|14
|7
|.667
|1½
|Grand Rapids
|13
|10
|.565
|3½
|Westchester
|12
|10
|.545
|4
|Windy City
|11
|12
|.478
|5½
|College Park
|9
|12
|.429
|6½
|Maine
|9
|12
|.429
|6½
|Fort Wayne
|9
|13
|.409
|7
|Wisconsin
|8
|14
|.364
|8
|Lakeland
|7
|14
|.333
|8½
|Greensboro
|6
|16
|.273
|10
|Cleveland
|3
|17
|.150
|12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|Agua Caliente
|14
|7
|.667
|2
|South Bay
|14
|7
|.667
|2
|Austin
|10
|9
|.526
|5
|Birmingham
|11
|10
|.524
|5
|Iowa
|10
|10
|.500
|5½
|Stockton
|10
|11
|.476
|6
|Oklahoma City
|12
|14
|.462
|6½
|Sioux Falls
|11
|13
|.458
|6½
|Texas
|10
|12
|.455
|6½
|Santa Cruz
|10
|13
|.435
|7
|Memphis
|8
|15
|.348
|9
|Salt Lake City
|6
|16
|.273
|10½
Monday's Games
Birmingham 123, Texas 109
Tuesday's Games
Rio Grande Valley 117, Oklahoma City 107
Motor City 126, Cleveland 120
Delaware 128, Lakeland 118
Westchester 106, Greensboro 102
Windy City at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Texas, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
G League at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Memphis at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Grand Rapids at Long Island, 11 a.m.
Iowa at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.
Capital City at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Motor City at Maine, 7 p.m.
Raptors at College Park, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Austin at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Texas, 8 p.m.
Memphis at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Motor City at Maine, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Austin at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.