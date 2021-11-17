All Times EST
G League
G League Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Iowa
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Wisconsin
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Raptors
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|South Bay
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|Texas
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Oklahoma City
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Capital City
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Maine
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Stockton
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Agua Caliente
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Delaware
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Memphis
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Fort Wayne
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Birmingham
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Austin
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Ciudad de Mexico
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Cleveland
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Long Island
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Motor City
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Grand Rapids
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Sioux Falls
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Santa Cruz
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Windy City
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Lakeland
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|G League
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|College Park
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|Greensboro
|0
|4
|.000
|3½
|Salt Lake City
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|Westchester
|0
|4
|.000
|3½
Tuesday's Games
Fort Wayne 115, Cleveland 96
Memphis 106, Texas 100
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland at Fort Wayne, 12 p.m.
Long Island at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
Motor City at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
G League at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Capital City at Maine, 7 p.m.
Motor City at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Ciudad de Mexico at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Capital City at Maine, 7 p.m.
Delaware at College Park, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Lakeland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Ciudad de Mexico, 8:30 p.m.