All Times EST

G League

G League Division

WLPctGB
Iowa301.000
Wisconsin301.000
Rio Grande Valley301.000
Raptors201.000½
South Bay101.0001
Texas41.800
Oklahoma City31.750½
Capital City31.750½
Maine31.750½
Stockton31.750½
Agua Caliente31.750½
Delaware21.6671
Memphis21.6671
Fort Wayne21.6671
Birmingham22.500
Austin11.500
Ciudad de Mexico23.4002
Cleveland23.4002
Long Island12.3332
Motor City12.3332
Grand Rapids12.3332
Sioux Falls13.250
Santa Cruz13.250
Windy City13.250
Lakeland13.250
G League03.0003
College Park02.000
Greensboro04.000
Salt Lake City02.000
Westchester04.000

Tuesday's Games

Fort Wayne 115, Cleveland 96

Memphis 106, Texas 100

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland at Fort Wayne, 12 p.m.

Long Island at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Motor City at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

G League at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Capital City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Motor City at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Ciudad de Mexico at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Capital City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Delaware at College Park, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Lakeland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Ciudad de Mexico, 8:30 p.m.

