All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Motor City
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Raptors
|17
|7
|.708
|—
|Delaware
|14
|6
|.700
|1
|Capital City
|14
|7
|.667
|1½
|Long Island
|16
|9
|.640
|1½
|Grand Rapids
|14
|10
|.583
|3
|Westchester
|12
|10
|.545
|4
|Windy City
|11
|13
|.458
|6
|Fort Wayne
|10
|13
|.435
|6½
|College Park
|9
|12
|.429
|6½
|Maine
|9
|12
|.429
|6½
|Wisconsin
|8
|14
|.364
|8
|Lakeland
|7
|14
|.333
|8½
|Greensboro
|6
|16
|.273
|10
|Cleveland
|3
|17
|.150
|12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|Agua Caliente
|15
|7
|.682
|1½
|South Bay
|14
|7
|.667
|2
|Birmingham
|12
|10
|.545
|4½
|Austin
|10
|10
|.500
|5½
|Iowa
|10
|11
|.476
|6
|Oklahoma City
|12
|14
|.462
|6½
|Sioux Falls
|11
|13
|.458
|6½
|Stockton
|10
|12
|.455
|6½
|Texas
|10
|13
|.435
|7
|Santa Cruz
|10
|13
|.435
|7
|Memphis
|9
|15
|.375
|8½
|Salt Lake City
|7
|16
|.304
|10
Wednesday's Games
Grand Rapids 96, Long Island 89
Birmingham 117, Iowa 113
Thursday's Games
Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.
Capital City at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Motor City at Maine, 7 p.m.
Raptors at College Park, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Austin at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Texas, 8 p.m.
Memphis at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Motor City at Maine, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Austin at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Windy City at College Park, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Birmingham at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Iowa at Austin, 3 p.m.
Maine at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
G League at Santa Cruz, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.