All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Motor City166.727
Raptors177.708
Delaware146.7001
Capital City147.667
Long Island169.640
Grand Rapids1410.5833
Westchester1210.5454
Windy City1113.4586
Fort Wayne1013.435
College Park912.429
Maine912.429
Wisconsin814.3648
Lakeland714.333
Greensboro616.27310
Cleveland317.15012

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Rio Grande Valley176.739
Agua Caliente157.682
South Bay147.6672
Birmingham1210.545
Austin1010.500
Iowa1011.4766
Oklahoma City1214.462
Sioux Falls1113.458
Stockton1012.455
Texas1013.4357
Santa Cruz1013.4357
Memphis915.375
Salt Lake City716.30410

Wednesday's Games

Grand Rapids 96, Long Island 89

Birmingham 117, Iowa 113

Thursday's Games

Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.

Capital City at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Motor City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Raptors at College Park, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Austin at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Texas, 8 p.m.

Memphis at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Motor City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Austin at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Windy City at College Park, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Iowa at Austin, 3 p.m.

Maine at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

G League at Santa Cruz, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

