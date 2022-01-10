All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Eastern Conference Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Motor City
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Grand Rapids
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Raptors
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Greensboro
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|Maine
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|Capital City
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Windy City
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Lakeland
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|College Park
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Long Island
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Cleveland
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|Fort Wayne
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|Delaware
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|Westchester
|0
|3
|.000
|3
G League
G League Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|G League
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Ciudad de Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|—
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Western Conference Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Iowa
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|Rio Grande Valley
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|Stockton
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Sioux Falls
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Oklahoma City
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Texas
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|Salt Lake City
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|Agua Caliente
|0
|0
|.000
|1½
|South Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|1½
|Birmingham
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|1½
|Memphis
|0
|1
|.000
|2
Sunday's Games
Greensboro 111, Long Island 103
G League 106, Ciudad de Mexico 105
Maine 117, Wisconsin 89
Oklahoma City 118, Stockton 100
Windy City 123, Delaware 85
Monday's Games
Motor City 107, Westchester 98
Raptors 103, Long Island 102
Santa Cruz 132, Memphis 130, OT
Sioux Falls 103, Salt Lake City 93
Tuesday's Games
Windy City at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Capital City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at College Park, 7 p.m.
Motor City at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Wisconsin at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Delaware at Maine, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at South Bay, 10 p.m.