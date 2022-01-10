All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Eastern Conference Division

WLPctGB
Motor City301.000
Grand Rapids301.000
Raptors301.000
Greensboro201.000½
Maine101.0001
Capital City11.500
Windy City11.500
Lakeland11.500
Wisconsin11.500
College Park12.3332
Long Island13.250
Cleveland02.000
Fort Wayne02.000
Delaware02.000
Westchester03.0003

G League

G League Division

WLPctGB
G League00.000
Ciudad de Mexico00.000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Western Conference Division

WLPctGB
Santa Cruz301.000
Iowa201.000½
Rio Grande Valley101.0001
Stockton21.6671
Sioux Falls21.6671
Oklahoma City12.3332
Texas01.0002
Salt Lake City02.000
Agua Caliente00.000
South Bay00.000
Birmingham03.0003
Austin00.000
Memphis01.0002

Sunday's Games

Greensboro 111, Long Island 103

G League 106, Ciudad de Mexico 105

Maine 117, Wisconsin 89

Oklahoma City 118, Stockton 100

Windy City 123, Delaware 85

Monday's Games

Motor City 107, Westchester 98

Raptors 103, Long Island 102

Santa Cruz 132, Memphis 130, OT

Sioux Falls 103, Salt Lake City 93

Tuesday's Games

Windy City at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Capital City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at College Park, 7 p.m.

Motor City at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Wisconsin at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Delaware at Maine, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you