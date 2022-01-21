All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Eastern Conference Division

WLPctGB
Motor City61.857
Raptors62.750½
Capital City42.667
Delaware32.6002
Greensboro32.6002
Wisconsin43.5712
Maine33.500
Long Island45.4443
College Park34.4293
Grand Rapids34.4293
Fort Wayne23.4003
Windy City24.333
Westchester24.333
Lakeland25.2864
Cleveland14.2004

G League

G League Division

WLPctGB
G League00.000
Ciudad de Mexico00.000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Western Conference Division

WLPctGB
Agua Caliente501.000
Iowa41.8001
Texas32.6002
Santa Cruz43.5712
Stockton33.500
Oklahoma City33.500
Salt Lake City33.500
South Bay22.500
Rio Grande Valley23.4003
Memphis24.333
Austin12.3333
Sioux Falls26.250
Birmingham13.250

Thursday's Games

Maine 111, Windy City 97

Motor City 113, Grand Rapids 98

Long Island 115, Fort Wayne 112

Raptors 116, Cleveland 114

Lakeland 110, Wisconsin 109

Stockton 117, Sioux Falls 107

Agua Caliente 115, Santa Cruz 101

Friday's Games

College Park 129, G League 119

South Bay at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Delaware at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Maine, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

G League at Long Island, 1 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Stockton, 3 p.m.

College Park at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Austin at Birmingham, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Grand Rapids at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you