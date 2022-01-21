All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Eastern Conference Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Motor City
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Raptors
|6
|2
|.750
|½
|Capital City
|4
|2
|.667
|1½
|Delaware
|3
|2
|.600
|2
|Greensboro
|3
|2
|.600
|2
|Wisconsin
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Maine
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Long Island
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|College Park
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Grand Rapids
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Fort Wayne
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Windy City
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
|Westchester
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
|Lakeland
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|Cleveland
|1
|4
|.200
|4
G League
G League Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|G League
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Ciudad de Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|—
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Western Conference Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|5
|0
|1.000
|—
|Iowa
|4
|1
|.800
|1
|Texas
|3
|2
|.600
|2
|Santa Cruz
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Stockton
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Oklahoma City
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Salt Lake City
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|South Bay
|2
|2
|.500
|2½
|Rio Grande Valley
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Memphis
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
|Austin
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|Sioux Falls
|2
|6
|.250
|4½
|Birmingham
|1
|3
|.250
|3½
Thursday's Games
Maine 111, Windy City 97
Motor City 113, Grand Rapids 98
Long Island 115, Fort Wayne 112
Raptors 116, Cleveland 114
Lakeland 110, Wisconsin 109
Stockton 117, Sioux Falls 107
Agua Caliente 115, Santa Cruz 101
Friday's Games
College Park 129, G League 119
South Bay at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Texas at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Cleveland at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Delaware at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Maine, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
G League at Long Island, 1 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Stockton, 3 p.m.
College Park at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 5 p.m.
Austin at Birmingham, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Grand Rapids at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.