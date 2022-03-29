All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Raptors227.759
x-Capital City208.714
x-Delaware209.6902
x-Motor City2010.667
Grand Rapids1712.5865
College Park1713.567
Long Island1614.533
Westchester1514.5177
Fort Wayne1516.4848
Maine1415.4838
Windy City1418.438
Lakeland920.31013
Greensboro921.30013½
Wisconsin822.26714½
Cleveland623.20716

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Rio Grande Valley248.750
x-Agua Caliente2011.645
x-South Bay1911.6334
Texas1715.5317
Birmingham1514.517
Stockton1515.5008
Oklahoma City1518.455
Iowa1316.448
Memphis1418.43810
Santa Cruz1317.43310
Austin1317.43310
Sioux Falls1419.42410½
Salt Lake City821.27614½

x-clinched playoff spot

Sunday's Games

Maine 110, Fort Wayne 107

Westchester 120, Cleveland 110

Delaware 125, Motor City 118

Grand Rapids 111, Wisconsin 107

College Park 127, Windy City 110

Oklahoma City 111, Sioux Falls 87

Birmingham 127, Texas 97

South Bay 126, Agua Caliente 120

Monday's Games

Rio Grande Valley 128, Memphis 115

Agua Caliente 109, South Bay 106

Tuesday's Games

Motor City at Delaware, 11 a.m.

Westchester at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Lakeland at College Park, 7 p.m.

Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Capital City at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Fort Wayne at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

