All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Raptors
|22
|7
|.759
|—
|x-Capital City
|20
|8
|.714
|1½
|x-Delaware
|20
|9
|.690
|2
|x-Motor City
|20
|10
|.667
|2½
|Grand Rapids
|17
|12
|.586
|5
|College Park
|17
|13
|.567
|5½
|Long Island
|16
|14
|.533
|6½
|Westchester
|15
|14
|.517
|7
|Fort Wayne
|15
|16
|.484
|8
|Maine
|14
|15
|.483
|8
|Windy City
|14
|18
|.438
|9½
|Lakeland
|9
|20
|.310
|13
|Greensboro
|9
|21
|.300
|13½
|Wisconsin
|8
|22
|.267
|14½
|Cleveland
|6
|23
|.207
|16
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Rio Grande Valley
|24
|8
|.750
|—
|x-Agua Caliente
|20
|11
|.645
|3½
|x-South Bay
|19
|11
|.633
|4
|Texas
|17
|15
|.531
|7
|Birmingham
|15
|14
|.517
|7½
|Stockton
|15
|15
|.500
|8
|Oklahoma City
|15
|18
|.455
|9½
|Iowa
|13
|16
|.448
|9½
|Memphis
|14
|18
|.438
|10
|Santa Cruz
|13
|17
|.433
|10
|Austin
|13
|17
|.433
|10
|Sioux Falls
|14
|19
|.424
|10½
|Salt Lake City
|8
|21
|.276
|14½
x-clinched playoff spot
Sunday's Games
Maine 110, Fort Wayne 107
Westchester 120, Cleveland 110
Delaware 125, Motor City 118
Grand Rapids 111, Wisconsin 107
College Park 127, Windy City 110
Oklahoma City 111, Sioux Falls 87
Birmingham 127, Texas 97
South Bay 126, Agua Caliente 120
Monday's Games
Rio Grande Valley 128, Memphis 115
Agua Caliente 109, South Bay 106
Tuesday's Games
Motor City at Delaware, 11 a.m.
Westchester at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Lakeland at College Park, 7 p.m.
Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Capital City at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Fort Wayne at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at South Bay, 10 p.m.
