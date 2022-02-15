All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Raptors134.765
Motor City124.750½
Delaware95.643
Capital City96.6003
Long Island118.5793
Grand Rapids97.563
Maine77.500
College Park78.4675
Westchester78.4675
Fort Wayne79.438
Greensboro68.429
Wisconsin68.429
Windy City610.375
Lakeland411.2678
Cleveland212.143

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Agua Caliente124.750
Rio Grande Valley114.733½
South Bay95.6432
Oklahoma City108.5563
Stockton87.533
Iowa87.533
Birmingham87.533
Texas68.4295
Austin57.4175
Santa Cruz710.412
Sioux Falls610.3756
Memphis511.3137
Salt Lake City411.267

Monday's Games

Long Island 115, Grand Rapids 86

Fort Wayne 137, College Park 128

Oklahoma City 116, Memphis 87

Santa Cruz 119, Iowa 113

Agua Caliente 116, Austin 78

Tuesday's Games

Motor City 126, G League 108

Rio Grande Valley at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Windy City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Texas at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Birmingham at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Greensboro at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

South Bay at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

College Park at Maine, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Stockton at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Texas at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled.

