All Times EST

G League

G League Division

WLPctGB
Grand Rapids301.000
Iowa201.000½
Motor City201.000½
Santa Cruz201.000½
Raptors201.000½
Greensboro201.000½
Maine101.0001
Rio Grande Valley101.0001
Stockton21.6671
Sioux Falls11.500
Capital City11.500
Windy City11.500
Lakeland11.500
Wisconsin11.500
Oklahoma City12.3332
College Park12.3332
Long Island12.3332
Texas01.0002
Cleveland02.000
G League00.000
Ciudad de Mexico00.000
Fort Wayne02.000
Delaware02.000
Salt Lake City01.0002
Agua Caliente00.000
South Bay00.000
Birmingham03.0003
Westchester02.000
Austin00.000
Memphis00.000

Saturday's Games

Raptors 114, Fort Wayne 99

Grand Rapids 99, Cleveland 92

Motor City 118, Capital City 113

Iowa 115, Birmingham 113

Rio Grande Valley 122, Texas 105

Sioux Falls 115, Salt Lake City 95

Lakeland 112, College Park 102

Delaware at Windy City, ppd

Sunday's Games

Greensboro 111, Long Island 103

G League 106, Ciudad de Mexico 105

Maine 117, Wisconsin 89

Oklahoma City 118, Stockton 100

Windy City 123, Delaware 85

Monday's Games

Motor City at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Windy City at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Capital City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at College Park, 7 p.m.

Motor City at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Wisconsin at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you