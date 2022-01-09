All Times EST
G League
G League Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Grand Rapids
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Iowa
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|Motor City
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|Santa Cruz
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|Raptors
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|Greensboro
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|Maine
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|Rio Grande Valley
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|Stockton
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Sioux Falls
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Capital City
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Windy City
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Lakeland
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Oklahoma City
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|College Park
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Long Island
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Texas
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|Cleveland
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|G League
|0
|0
|.000
|1½
|Ciudad de Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|1½
|Fort Wayne
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|Delaware
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|Salt Lake City
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|Agua Caliente
|0
|0
|.000
|1½
|South Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|1½
|Birmingham
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|Westchester
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|1½
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|1½
Saturday's Games
Raptors 114, Fort Wayne 99
Grand Rapids 99, Cleveland 92
Motor City 118, Capital City 113
Iowa 115, Birmingham 113
Rio Grande Valley 122, Texas 105
Sioux Falls 115, Salt Lake City 95
Lakeland 112, College Park 102
Delaware at Windy City, ppd
Sunday's Games
Greensboro 111, Long Island 103
G League 106, Ciudad de Mexico 105
Maine 117, Wisconsin 89
Oklahoma City 118, Stockton 100
Windy City 123, Delaware 85
Monday's Games
Motor City at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Windy City at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Capital City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at College Park, 7 p.m.
Motor City at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Wisconsin at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.