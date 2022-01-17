All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Eastern Conference Division

WLPctGB
Raptors51.833
Motor City41.800½
Capital City42.6671
Delaware32.600
Greensboro32.600
Wisconsin32.600
College Park33.5002
Grand Rapids33.5002
Maine22.5002
Long Island34.429
Fort Wayne12.333
Cleveland13.2503
Windy City13.2503
Lakeland14.200
Westchester14.200

G League

G League Division

WLPctGB
G League00.000
Ciudad de Mexico00.000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Western Conference Division

WLPctGB
Iowa401.000
Agua Caliente301.000½
Texas21.667
Santa Cruz32.600
Stockton22.5002
Oklahoma City22.5002
Memphis22.5002
Sioux Falls24.3333
South Bay12.333
Rio Grande Valley12.333
Salt Lake City13.2503
Birmingham13.2503
Austin01.000

Sunday's Games

Raptors 111, Lakeland 99

Motor City 133, College Park 114

Birmingham 123, Salt Lake City 110

Delaware 115, Grand Rapids 111

Memphis 107, Sioux Falls 99

Wisconsin 113, Windy City 109

Iowa 113, South Bay 99

Monday's Games

Delaware 125, Grand Rapids 118

Long Island 118, Maine 108

Greensboro 108, Capital City 94

Oklahoma City at Texas, 4 p.m.

Stockton at Santa Cruz, 4 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 6 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

College Park at Motor City, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Raptors at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Iowa at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Lakeland at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Maine at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Austin at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Fort Wayne at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Motor City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Stockton, 10 p.m.

