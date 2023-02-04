All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Long Island143.824
Cleveland94.6923
Fort Wayne95.643
Delaware95.643
Raptors85.6154
Capital City107.5884
Lakeland97.563
Maine97.563
College Park78.4676
Westchester67.4626
Windy City68.429
Greensboro59.357
Motor City510.3338
Wisconsin511.313
Grand Rapids412.250

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Stockton114.733
Memphis105.6671
South Bay95.643
Sioux Falls96.6002
Salt Lake City98.5293
Agua Caliente98.5293
Rio Grande Valley99.500
Oklahoma City79.438
Santa Cruz68.429
Austin510.3336
Iowa410.286
Texas410.286
Birmingham414.222

Friday's Games

College Park 114, Maine 96

Greensboro 123, Grand Rapids 107

Windy City 144, Wisconsin 133

Sioux Falls 106, Birmingham 99

Memphis 132, Delaware 130, OT

Santa Cruz 123, Agua Caliente 114

Saturday's Games

Oklahoma City 119, Stockton 105

Maine 132, College Park 108

Long Island 123, Motor City 121

Fort Wayne 122, Capital City 115, OT

South Bay 119, G League 107

Delaware 129, Memphis 120

Austin 134, Iowa 128

Salt Lake City 131, Rio Grande Valley 125

Raptors 124, Cleveland 118

Sunday's Games

Ciudad de Mexico at Lakeland, 3 p.m.

Austin at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Birmingham at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.

Windy City at Greensboro, 4 p.m.

South Bay at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Capital City at Fort Wayne, 12:30 p.m.

Delaware at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Stockton at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Westchester at College Park, 7 p.m.

Maine at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Ciudad de Mexico at Iowa, 11:30 a.m.

Santa Cruz at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you