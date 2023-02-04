All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|14
|3
|.824
|—
|Cleveland
|9
|4
|.692
|3
|Fort Wayne
|9
|5
|.643
|3½
|Delaware
|9
|5
|.643
|3½
|Raptors
|8
|5
|.615
|4
|Capital City
|10
|7
|.588
|4
|Lakeland
|9
|7
|.563
|4½
|Maine
|9
|7
|.563
|4½
|College Park
|7
|8
|.467
|6
|Westchester
|6
|7
|.462
|6
|Windy City
|6
|8
|.429
|6½
|Greensboro
|5
|9
|.357
|7½
|Motor City
|5
|10
|.333
|8
|Wisconsin
|5
|11
|.313
|8½
|Grand Rapids
|4
|12
|.250
|9½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|11
|4
|.733
|—
|Memphis
|10
|5
|.667
|1
|South Bay
|9
|5
|.643
|1½
|Sioux Falls
|9
|6
|.600
|2
|Salt Lake City
|9
|8
|.529
|3
|Agua Caliente
|9
|8
|.529
|3
|Rio Grande Valley
|9
|9
|.500
|3½
|Oklahoma City
|7
|9
|.438
|4½
|Santa Cruz
|6
|8
|.429
|4½
|Austin
|5
|10
|.333
|6
|Iowa
|4
|10
|.286
|6½
|Texas
|4
|10
|.286
|6½
|Birmingham
|4
|14
|.222
|8½
Friday's Games
College Park 114, Maine 96
Greensboro 123, Grand Rapids 107
Windy City 144, Wisconsin 133
Sioux Falls 106, Birmingham 99
Memphis 132, Delaware 130, OT
Santa Cruz 123, Agua Caliente 114
Saturday's Games
Oklahoma City 119, Stockton 105
Maine 132, College Park 108
Long Island 123, Motor City 121
Fort Wayne 122, Capital City 115, OT
South Bay 119, G League 107
Delaware 129, Memphis 120
Austin 134, Iowa 128
Salt Lake City 131, Rio Grande Valley 125
Raptors 124, Cleveland 118
Sunday's Games
Ciudad de Mexico at Lakeland, 3 p.m.
Austin at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Birmingham at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.
Windy City at Greensboro, 4 p.m.
South Bay at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Capital City at Fort Wayne, 12:30 p.m.
Delaware at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Stockton at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Westchester at College Park, 7 p.m.
Maine at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Ciudad de Mexico at Iowa, 11:30 a.m.
Santa Cruz at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Memphis, 8 p.m.
