All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Capital City
|6
|1
|.857
|½
|Cleveland
|3
|1
|.750
|2
|Wisconsin
|3
|1
|.750
|2
|Long Island
|6
|3
|.667
|1½
|Lakeland
|4
|2
|.667
|2
|Delaware
|4
|3
|.571
|2½
|Raptors
|3
|4
|.429
|3½
|Windy City
|3
|4
|.429
|3½
|Fort Wayne
|2
|3
|.400
|3½
|Westchester
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|Grand Rapids
|2
|5
|.286
|4½
|College Park
|1
|4
|.200
|4½
|Greensboro
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|Motor City
|1
|6
|.143
|5½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|6
|0
|1.000
|—
|Stockton
|5
|1
|.833
|1
|South Bay
|4
|2
|.667
|2
|Sioux Falls
|5
|3
|.625
|2
|Agua Caliente
|5
|3
|.625
|2
|Santa Cruz
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Austin
|2
|3
|.400
|3½
|Oklahoma City
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|Salt Lake City
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|Texas
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|Rio Grande Valley
|2
|5
|.286
|4½
|Iowa
|1
|6
|.143
|5½
|Birmingham
|1
|7
|.125
|6
Wednesday's Games
Lakeland 129, Westchester 117
Memphis 115, Wisconsin 104
Windy City 121, Long Island 118
Agua Caliente 126, Birmingham 106
South Bay 120, Oklahoma City 111
Thursday's Games
Delaware 149, Maine 137
Raptors 105, Motor City 99
Agua Caliente 126, Iowa 107
Santa Cruz 126, Sioux Falls 103
Oklahoma City 118, G League 109
Friday's Games
Greensboro at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Austin at Ciudad de Mexico, 9 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Capital City at College Park, 6:30 p.m.
Austin at Ciudad de Mexico, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Maine, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Memphis at Iowa, 3 p.m.
Raptors at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.
Motor City at Agua Caliente, 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.