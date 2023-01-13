All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Maine71.875
Capital City61.857½
Cleveland31.7502
Wisconsin31.7502
Long Island63.667
Lakeland42.6672
Delaware43.571
Raptors34.429
Windy City34.429
Fort Wayne23.400
Westchester24.3334
Grand Rapids25.286
College Park14.200
Greensboro15.1675
Motor City16.143

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Memphis601.000
Stockton51.8331
South Bay42.6672
Sioux Falls53.6252
Agua Caliente53.6252
Santa Cruz33.5003
Austin23.400
Oklahoma City35.3754
Salt Lake City24.3334
Texas24.3334
Rio Grande Valley25.286
Iowa16.143
Birmingham17.1256

Wednesday's Games

Lakeland 129, Westchester 117

Memphis 115, Wisconsin 104

Windy City 121, Long Island 118

Agua Caliente 126, Birmingham 106

South Bay 120, Oklahoma City 111

Thursday's Games

Delaware 149, Maine 137

Raptors 105, Motor City 99

Agua Caliente 126, Iowa 107

Santa Cruz 126, Sioux Falls 103

Oklahoma City 118, G League 109

Friday's Games

Greensboro at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at Ciudad de Mexico, 9 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Capital City at College Park, 6:30 p.m.

Austin at Ciudad de Mexico, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Maine, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Memphis at Iowa, 3 p.m.

Raptors at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.

Motor City at Agua Caliente, 5 p.m.

