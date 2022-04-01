All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
z-Raptors238.742
x-Capital City219.700
x-Motor City2110.6772
x-Delaware2110.6772
College Park1913.594
Grand Rapids1714.5486
Westchester1714.5486
Long Island1815.5456
Maine1615.5167
Fort Wayne1617.4858
Windy City1419.42410
Lakeland1021.32313
Greensboro923.28114½
Wisconsin823.25815
Cleveland625.19417

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
z-Rio Grande Valley249.727
x-Agua Caliente2111.656
x-South Bay2011.6453
x-Birmingham1714.5486
x-Texas1715.531
Stockton1517.469
Iowa1517.469
Memphis1518.4559
Santa Cruz1417.4529
Austin1317.433
Oklahoma City1520.42910
Sioux Falls1420.41210½
Salt Lake City822.26714½

x-clinched playoff spot

z-clinched conference

Thursday's Games

Lakeland 129, Cleveland 91

Long Island 114, Raptors 99

Westchester 131, Fort Wayne 110

Maine 122, Greensboro 117

Birmingham 116, Stockton 106

Iowa 111, Oklahoma City 106

South Bay 139, Sioux Falls 126

Friday's Games

Delaware 144, Wisconsin 110

College Park 118, Grand Rapids 115

Capital City 86, Long Island 77

Iowa 124, Oklahoma City 114

Santa Cruz at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Texas at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at Motor City, 2 p.m.

Greensboro at Raptors, 2 p.m.

College Park at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Maine at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Capital City at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you