All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Raptors
|13
|4
|.765
|—
|Motor City
|12
|4
|.750
|½
|Delaware
|9
|5
|.643
|2½
|Grand Rapids
|9
|5
|.643
|2½
|Capital City
|8
|6
|.571
|3½
|Long Island
|9
|8
|.529
|4
|College Park
|7
|7
|.500
|4½
|Maine
|7
|7
|.500
|4½
|Greensboro
|6
|8
|.429
|5½
|Westchester
|6
|8
|.429
|5½
|Wisconsin
|6
|8
|.429
|5½
|Fort Wayne
|6
|9
|.400
|6
|Windy City
|6
|9
|.400
|6
|Lakeland
|4
|11
|.267
|8
|Cleveland
|2
|11
|.154
|9
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|11
|4
|.733
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|10
|4
|.714
|½
|South Bay
|8
|5
|.615
|2
|Iowa
|8
|6
|.571
|2½
|Birmingham
|8
|6
|.571
|2½
|Oklahoma City
|9
|7
|.563
|2½
|Stockton
|8
|7
|.533
|3
|Austin
|5
|6
|.455
|4
|Texas
|6
|8
|.429
|4½
|Santa Cruz
|6
|9
|.400
|5
|Sioux Falls
|5
|10
|.333
|6
|Salt Lake City
|4
|10
|.286
|6½
|Memphis
|4
|10
|.286
|6½
Friday's Games
Capital City 117, Grand Rapids 114
Sioux Falls 113, Stockton 101
Long Island 110, Windy City 107
Agua Caliente 127, Texas 111
Saturday's Games
Fort Wayne 112, College Park 97
Maine 105, Greensboro 99
Raptors 109, Delaware 104
G League at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Long Island at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Cleveland at Westchester, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 2 p.m.
Capital City at Grand Rapids, 3 p.m.
Monday's Games
Fort Wayne at College Park, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
G League at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Windy City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Texas at Stockton, 10 p.m.