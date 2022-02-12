All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Raptors134.765
Motor City124.750½
Delaware95.643
Grand Rapids95.643
Capital City86.571
Long Island98.5294
College Park77.500
Maine77.500
Greensboro68.429
Westchester68.429
Wisconsin68.429
Fort Wayne69.4006
Windy City69.4006
Lakeland411.2678
Cleveland211.1549

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Agua Caliente114.733
Rio Grande Valley104.714½
South Bay85.6152
Iowa86.571
Birmingham86.571
Oklahoma City97.563
Stockton87.5333
Austin56.4554
Texas68.429
Santa Cruz69.4005
Sioux Falls510.3336
Salt Lake City410.286
Memphis410.286

Friday's Games

Capital City 117, Grand Rapids 114

Sioux Falls 113, Stockton 101

Long Island 110, Windy City 107

Agua Caliente 127, Texas 111

Saturday's Games

Fort Wayne 112, College Park 97

Maine 105, Greensboro 99

Raptors 109, Delaware 104

G League at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Long Island at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cleveland at Westchester, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 2 p.m.

Capital City at Grand Rapids, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Fort Wayne at College Park, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

G League at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Windy City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Texas at Stockton, 10 p.m.

