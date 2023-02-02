All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Cleveland92.818
Long Island133.813
Delaware84.6673
Capital City106.6253
Fort Wayne85.615
Maine86.5714
Lakeland97.5634
Raptors65.545
College Park67.462
Westchester67.462
Windy City58.385
Motor City59.3577
Wisconsin510.333
Greensboro49.308
Grand Rapids411.267

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Stockton113.786
Memphis94.692
South Bay85.615
Sioux Falls86.5713
Agua Caliente97.5633
Rio Grande Valley98.529
Salt Lake City88.5004
Santa Cruz58.385
Oklahoma City59.3576
Iowa49.308
Austin49.308
Texas410.2867
Birmingham413.235

Tuesday's Games

Salt Lake City 135, Memphis 105

Sioux Falls 105, Texas 93

Wednesday's Games

Greensboro 112, Grand Rapids 108

Westchester 115, Wisconsin 111

Capital City 131, Maine 126

Delaware 124, Birmingham 102

Ciudad de Mexico 113, South Bay 109

Rio Grande Valley 129, Agua Caliente 121

Thursday's Games

Oklahoma City at Austin, 12 p.m.

Cleveland at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

College Park at Maine, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Delaware at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Windy City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Stockton at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Capital City at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

College Park at Maine, 7 p.m.

Motor City at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Austin at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Delaware at Memphis, 8 p.m.

G League at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

