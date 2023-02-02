All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|9
|2
|.818
|1½
|Long Island
|13
|3
|.813
|—
|Delaware
|8
|4
|.667
|3
|Capital City
|10
|6
|.625
|3
|Fort Wayne
|8
|5
|.615
|3½
|Maine
|8
|6
|.571
|4
|Lakeland
|9
|7
|.563
|4
|Raptors
|6
|5
|.545
|4½
|College Park
|6
|7
|.462
|5½
|Westchester
|6
|7
|.462
|5½
|Windy City
|5
|8
|.385
|6½
|Motor City
|5
|9
|.357
|7
|Wisconsin
|5
|10
|.333
|7½
|Greensboro
|4
|9
|.308
|7½
|Grand Rapids
|4
|11
|.267
|8½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|11
|3
|.786
|—
|Memphis
|9
|4
|.692
|1½
|South Bay
|8
|5
|.615
|2½
|Sioux Falls
|8
|6
|.571
|3
|Agua Caliente
|9
|7
|.563
|3
|Rio Grande Valley
|9
|8
|.529
|3½
|Salt Lake City
|8
|8
|.500
|4
|Santa Cruz
|5
|8
|.385
|5½
|Oklahoma City
|5
|9
|.357
|6
|Iowa
|4
|9
|.308
|6½
|Austin
|4
|9
|.308
|6½
|Texas
|4
|10
|.286
|7
|Birmingham
|4
|13
|.235
|8½
Tuesday's Games
Salt Lake City 135, Memphis 105
Sioux Falls 105, Texas 93
Wednesday's Games
Greensboro 112, Grand Rapids 108
Westchester 115, Wisconsin 111
Capital City 131, Maine 126
Delaware 124, Birmingham 102
Ciudad de Mexico 113, South Bay 109
Rio Grande Valley 129, Agua Caliente 121
Thursday's Games
Oklahoma City at Austin, 12 p.m.
Cleveland at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
College Park at Maine, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Delaware at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Windy City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Stockton at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Capital City at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
College Park at Maine, 7 p.m.
Motor City at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Austin at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Delaware at Memphis, 8 p.m.
G League at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
