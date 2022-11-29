All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Maine71.875
Windy City62.7501
Capital City63.667
Fort Wayne63.667
College Park63.667
Cleveland74.636
Long Island55.5003
Lakeland55.5003
Raptors44.5003
Wisconsin56.455
Delaware35.3754
Greensboro38.273
Grand Rapids27.222
Westchester27.222
Motor City28.2006

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Agua Caliente82.800
Rio Grande Valley63.667
Iowa63.667
South Bay53.6252
Oklahoma City54.556
Texas55.5003
Austin45.444
Sioux Falls45.444
Salt Lake City45.444
Stockton34.429
Memphis34.429
Birmingham46.4004
Santa Cruz46.4004

Monday's Games

College Park 124, Long Island 101

Greensboro 130, Westchester 87

Fort Wayne 115, Motor City 103

Salt Lake City 121, G League 90

Oklahoma City 111, Agua Caliente 97

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 126, Sioux Falls 111

Rio Grande Valley 107, Birmingham 102

Grand Rapids 129, Wisconsin 122, OT

Westchester 119, Greensboro 106

Maine at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Sioux Falls at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Maine at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Stockton at G League, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

College Park at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Iowa at Motor City, 11 a.m.

Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Ciudad de Mexico at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

