All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Windy City
|6
|2
|.750
|1
|Capital City
|6
|3
|.667
|1½
|Fort Wayne
|6
|3
|.667
|1½
|College Park
|6
|3
|.667
|1½
|Cleveland
|7
|4
|.636
|1½
|Long Island
|5
|5
|.500
|3
|Lakeland
|5
|5
|.500
|3
|Raptors
|4
|4
|.500
|3
|Wisconsin
|5
|6
|.455
|3½
|Delaware
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|Greensboro
|3
|8
|.273
|5½
|Grand Rapids
|2
|7
|.222
|5½
|Westchester
|2
|7
|.222
|5½
|Motor City
|2
|8
|.200
|6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|6
|3
|.667
|1½
|Iowa
|6
|3
|.667
|1½
|South Bay
|5
|3
|.625
|2
|Oklahoma City
|5
|4
|.556
|2½
|Texas
|5
|5
|.500
|3
|Austin
|4
|5
|.444
|3½
|Sioux Falls
|4
|5
|.444
|3½
|Salt Lake City
|4
|5
|.444
|3½
|Stockton
|3
|4
|.429
|3½
|Memphis
|3
|4
|.429
|3½
|Birmingham
|4
|6
|.400
|4
|Santa Cruz
|4
|6
|.400
|4
Monday's Games
College Park 124, Long Island 101
Greensboro 130, Westchester 87
Fort Wayne 115, Motor City 103
Salt Lake City 121, G League 90
Oklahoma City 111, Agua Caliente 97
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland 126, Sioux Falls 111
Rio Grande Valley 107, Birmingham 102
Grand Rapids 129, Wisconsin 122, OT
Westchester 119, Greensboro 106
Maine at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Sioux Falls at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Maine at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Stockton at G League, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
College Park at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Iowa at Motor City, 11 a.m.
Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Ciudad de Mexico at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.