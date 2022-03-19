All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Raptors
|20
|7
|.741
|—
|Delaware
|18
|7
|.720
|1
|Motor City
|18
|8
|.692
|1½
|Capital City
|16
|8
|.667
|2½
|Grand Rapids
|16
|11
|.593
|4
|Long Island
|16
|11
|.593
|4
|Westchester
|13
|12
|.520
|6
|College Park
|13
|13
|.500
|6½
|Fort Wayne
|12
|14
|.462
|7½
|Maine
|12
|14
|.462
|7½
|Windy City
|12
|16
|.429
|8½
|Lakeland
|9
|17
|.346
|10½
|Wisconsin
|8
|18
|.308
|11½
|Cleveland
|6
|19
|.240
|13
|Greensboro
|6
|20
|.231
|13½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Rio Grande Valley
|21
|6
|.778
|—
|South Bay
|17
|8
|.680
|3
|Agua Caliente
|16
|10
|.615
|4½
|Austin
|13
|12
|.520
|7
|Texas
|14
|14
|.500
|7½
|Birmingham
|13
|13
|.500
|7½
|Stockton
|12
|13
|.480
|8
|Iowa
|12
|14
|.462
|8½
|Oklahoma City
|13
|16
|.448
|9
|Sioux Falls
|12
|16
|.429
|9½
|Memphis
|12
|16
|.429
|9½
|Santa Cruz
|10
|15
|.400
|10
|Salt Lake City
|7
|19
|.269
|13½
x-clinched playoff spot
Friday's Games
Lakeland 106, Maine 103
Delaware 112, Grand Rapids 107
College Park 142, Wisconsin 124
Cleveland 117, Greensboro 104
Capital City 140, Motor City 133
Iowa 125, South Bay 121
Saturday's Games
Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Austin at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
College Park at Cleveland, 2 p.m.
Westchester at Windy City, 2 p.m.
Greensboro at Motor City, 3 p.m.
Long Island at Fort Wayne, 3 p.m.
Maine at Delaware, 3 p.m.
Wisconsin at Capital City, 3 p.m.
Iowa at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.
Texas at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 9 p.m.
Monday's Games
Grand Rapids at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Austin at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Maine at College Park, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Texas at South Bay, 10 p.m.