All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Raptors207.741
Delaware187.7201
Motor City188.692
Capital City168.667
Grand Rapids1611.5934
Long Island1611.5934
Westchester1312.5206
College Park1313.500
Fort Wayne1214.462
Maine1214.462
Windy City1216.429
Lakeland917.34610½
Wisconsin818.30811½
Cleveland619.24013
Greensboro620.23113½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Rio Grande Valley216.778
South Bay178.6803
Agua Caliente1610.615
Austin1312.5207
Texas1414.500
Birmingham1313.500
Stockton1213.4808
Iowa1214.462
Oklahoma City1316.4489
Sioux Falls1216.429
Memphis1216.429
Santa Cruz1015.40010
Salt Lake City719.26913½

x-clinched playoff spot

Friday's Games

Lakeland 106, Maine 103

Delaware 112, Grand Rapids 107

College Park 142, Wisconsin 124

Cleveland 117, Greensboro 104

Capital City 140, Motor City 133

Iowa 125, South Bay 121

Saturday's Games

Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Austin at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

College Park at Cleveland, 2 p.m.

Westchester at Windy City, 2 p.m.

Greensboro at Motor City, 3 p.m.

Long Island at Fort Wayne, 3 p.m.

Maine at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Wisconsin at Capital City, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.

Texas at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Grand Rapids at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Maine at College Park, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Texas at South Bay, 10 p.m.

