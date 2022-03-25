All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Raptors
|22
|7
|.759
|—
|Capital City
|19
|8
|.704
|2
|x-Motor City
|20
|9
|.690
|2
|Delaware
|19
|9
|.679
|2½
|Grand Rapids
|16
|12
|.571
|5½
|Long Island
|16
|13
|.552
|6
|College Park
|15
|13
|.536
|6½
|Fort Wayne
|15
|15
|.500
|7½
|Westchester
|14
|14
|.500
|7½
|Windy City
|14
|16
|.467
|8½
|Maine
|13
|15
|.464
|8½
|Lakeland
|9
|19
|.321
|12½
|Greensboro
|8
|21
|.276
|14
|Wisconsin
|8
|21
|.276
|14
|Cleveland
|6
|22
|.214
|15½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Rio Grande Valley
|21
|8
|.724
|—
|x-Agua Caliente
|19
|10
|.655
|2
|South Bay
|17
|10
|.630
|3
|Stockton
|15
|13
|.536
|5½
|Texas
|16
|14
|.533
|5½
|Birmingham
|14
|14
|.500
|6½
|Memphis
|14
|16
|.467
|7½
|Iowa
|13
|15
|.464
|7½
|Austin
|13
|15
|.464
|7½
|Oklahoma City
|14
|17
|.452
|8
|Sioux Falls
|13
|18
|.419
|9
|Santa Cruz
|11
|17
|.393
|9½
|Salt Lake City
|8
|21
|.276
|13
x-clinched playoff spot
Thursday's Games
Fort Wayne 115, Motor City 113
Agua Caliente 111, Salt Lake City 108
Friday's Games
Delaware 116, Cleveland 101
Capital City 120, Lakeland 82
Greensboro 112, Westchester 100
Motor City 113, Fort Wayne 111
Raptors 123, Wisconsin 105
College Park at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Stockton at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Austin at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Lakeland at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Austin at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Fort Wayne at Maine, 1 p.m.
Westchester at Cleveland, 2 p.m.
Motor City at Delaware, 3 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
College Park at Windy City, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.
Texas at Birmingham, 6 p.m.
Agua Caliente at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at South Bay, 10 p.m.
