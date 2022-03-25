All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Raptors227.759
Capital City198.7042
x-Motor City209.6902
Delaware199.679
Grand Rapids1612.571
Long Island1613.5526
College Park1513.536
Fort Wayne1515.500
Westchester1414.500
Windy City1416.467
Maine1315.464
Lakeland919.32112½
Greensboro821.27614
Wisconsin821.27614
Cleveland622.21415½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Rio Grande Valley218.724
x-Agua Caliente1910.6552
South Bay1710.6303
Stockton1513.536
Texas1614.533
Birmingham1414.500
Memphis1416.467
Iowa1315.464
Austin1315.464
Oklahoma City1417.4528
Sioux Falls1318.4199
Santa Cruz1117.393
Salt Lake City821.27613

x-clinched playoff spot

Thursday's Games

Fort Wayne 115, Motor City 113

Agua Caliente 111, Salt Lake City 108

Friday's Games

Delaware 116, Cleveland 101

Capital City 120, Lakeland 82

Greensboro 112, Westchester 100

Motor City 113, Fort Wayne 111

Raptors 123, Wisconsin 105

College Park at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Lakeland at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Fort Wayne at Maine, 1 p.m.

Westchester at Cleveland, 2 p.m.

Motor City at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

College Park at Windy City, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.

Texas at Birmingham, 6 p.m.

Agua Caliente at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at South Bay, 10 p.m.

