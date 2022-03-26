All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Raptors
|22
|7
|.759
|—
|x-Capital City
|20
|8
|.714
|1½
|x-Motor City
|20
|9
|.690
|2
|x-Delaware
|19
|9
|.679
|2½
|Grand Rapids
|16
|12
|.571
|5½
|College Park
|16
|13
|.552
|6
|Long Island
|16
|14
|.533
|6½
|Fort Wayne
|15
|15
|.500
|7½
|Westchester
|14
|14
|.500
|7½
|Maine
|13
|15
|.464
|8½
|Windy City
|14
|17
|.452
|9
|Lakeland
|9
|20
|.310
|13
|Greensboro
|9
|21
|.300
|13½
|Wisconsin
|8
|21
|.276
|14
|Cleveland
|6
|22
|.214
|15½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Rio Grande Valley
|22
|8
|.733
|—
|x-Agua Caliente
|19
|10
|.655
|2½
|x-South Bay
|18
|10
|.643
|3
|Texas
|17
|14
|.548
|5½
|Stockton
|15
|14
|.517
|6½
|Birmingham
|14
|14
|.500
|7
|Oklahoma City
|14
|17
|.452
|8½
|Memphis
|14
|17
|.452
|8½
|Iowa
|13
|16
|.448
|8½
|Austin
|13
|16
|.448
|8½
|Sioux Falls
|13
|18
|.419
|9½
|Santa Cruz
|12
|17
|.414
|9½
|Salt Lake City
|8
|21
|.276
|13½
x-clinched playoff spot
Friday's Games
Delaware 116, Cleveland 101
Capital City 120, Lakeland 82
Greensboro 112, Westchester 100
Motor City 113, Fort Wayne 111
Raptors 123, Wisconsin 105
College Park 123, Windy City 117
Rio Grande Valley 110, Stockton 100
Texas 121, Memphis 112
South Bay 124, Austin 101
Santa Cruz 116, Iowa 112, OT
Saturday's Games
Capital City 114, Lakeland 103
Greensboro 139, Long Island 119
Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Austin at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Fort Wayne at Maine, 1 p.m.
Westchester at Cleveland, 2 p.m.
Motor City at Delaware, 3 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
College Park at Windy City, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.
Texas at Birmingham, 6 p.m.
Agua Caliente at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Motor City at Delaware, 11 a.m.
Westchester at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Lakeland at College Park, 7 p.m.
Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
