All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Raptors227.759
x-Capital City208.714
x-Motor City209.6902
x-Delaware199.679
Grand Rapids1612.571
College Park1613.5526
Long Island1614.533
Fort Wayne1515.500
Westchester1414.500
Maine1315.464
Windy City1417.4529
Lakeland920.31013
Greensboro921.30013½
Wisconsin821.27614
Cleveland622.21415½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Rio Grande Valley228.733
x-Agua Caliente1910.655
x-South Bay1810.6433
Texas1714.548
Stockton1514.517
Birmingham1414.5007
Oklahoma City1417.452
Memphis1417.452
Iowa1316.448
Austin1316.448
Sioux Falls1318.419
Santa Cruz1217.414
Salt Lake City821.27613½

x-clinched playoff spot

Friday's Games

Delaware 116, Cleveland 101

Capital City 120, Lakeland 82

Greensboro 112, Westchester 100

Motor City 113, Fort Wayne 111

Raptors 123, Wisconsin 105

College Park 123, Windy City 117

Rio Grande Valley 110, Stockton 100

Texas 121, Memphis 112

South Bay 124, Austin 101

Santa Cruz 116, Iowa 112, OT

Saturday's Games

Capital City 114, Lakeland 103

Greensboro 139, Long Island 119

Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Fort Wayne at Maine, 1 p.m.

Westchester at Cleveland, 2 p.m.

Motor City at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

College Park at Windy City, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.

Texas at Birmingham, 6 p.m.

Agua Caliente at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Motor City at Delaware, 11 a.m.

Westchester at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Lakeland at College Park, 7 p.m.

Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you