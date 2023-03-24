All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Long Island238.742
x-Delaware2010.667
Maine1913.594
Capital City1813.5815
Windy City1814.563
Motor City1714.5486
Cleveland1714.5486
Lakeland1714.5486
Fort Wayne1614.533
Raptors1515.500
College Park1516.4848
Wisconsin1121.34412½
Greensboro1020.33312½
Westchester922.29014
Grand Rapids923.28114½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Stockton247.774
x-Memphis237.767½
x-South Bay2011.6454
Salt Lake City2012.625
Sioux Falls1812.600
Mexico City1813.5816
Santa Cruz1714.5487
Rio Grande Valley1714.5487
Ontario1715.531
Oklahoma City1319.40611½
G League1120.35513
Birmingham1021.32314
Iowa922.29015
Austin824.25016½
Texas724.22617

x-clinched playoff spot

Wednesday's Games

Iowa 139, Birmingham 131

Memphis 98, Ontario 96

Stockton 117, Mexico City 115

Thursday's Games

Maine 110, Westchester 97

Cleveland 108, Grand Rapids 101

Capital City 114, Wisconsin 104

Lakeland 115, Long Island 113

Windy City 126, College Park 115

Rio Grande Valley 121, Santa Cruz 111

Salt Lake City 134, Austin 107

Oklahoma City 100, G League 94

Ontario 128, Texas 125

Friday's Games

Mexico City at Stockton, 2 p.m.

Cleveland at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Raptors at Greensboro, 3:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Delaware, 6 p.m.

Westchester at Capital City, 7 p.m.

College Park at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

G League at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Long Island at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Texas at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled.

