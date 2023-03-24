All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Long Island
|23
|8
|.742
|—
|x-Delaware
|20
|10
|.667
|2½
|Maine
|19
|13
|.594
|4½
|Capital City
|18
|13
|.581
|5
|Windy City
|18
|14
|.563
|5½
|Motor City
|17
|14
|.548
|6
|Cleveland
|17
|14
|.548
|6
|Lakeland
|17
|14
|.548
|6
|Fort Wayne
|16
|14
|.533
|6½
|Raptors
|15
|15
|.500
|7½
|College Park
|15
|16
|.484
|8
|Wisconsin
|11
|21
|.344
|12½
|Greensboro
|10
|20
|.333
|12½
|Westchester
|9
|22
|.290
|14
|Grand Rapids
|9
|23
|.281
|14½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Stockton
|24
|7
|.774
|—
|x-Memphis
|23
|7
|.767
|½
|x-South Bay
|20
|11
|.645
|4
|Salt Lake City
|20
|12
|.625
|4½
|Sioux Falls
|18
|12
|.600
|5½
|Mexico City
|18
|13
|.581
|6
|Santa Cruz
|17
|14
|.548
|7
|Rio Grande Valley
|17
|14
|.548
|7
|Ontario
|17
|15
|.531
|7½
|Oklahoma City
|13
|19
|.406
|11½
|G League
|11
|20
|.355
|13
|Birmingham
|10
|21
|.323
|14
|Iowa
|9
|22
|.290
|15
|Austin
|8
|24
|.250
|16½
|Texas
|7
|24
|.226
|17
x-clinched playoff spot
Wednesday's Games
Iowa 139, Birmingham 131
Memphis 98, Ontario 96
Stockton 117, Mexico City 115
Thursday's Games
Maine 110, Westchester 97
Cleveland 108, Grand Rapids 101
Capital City 114, Wisconsin 104
Lakeland 115, Long Island 113
Windy City 126, College Park 115
Rio Grande Valley 121, Santa Cruz 111
Salt Lake City 134, Austin 107
Oklahoma City 100, G League 94
Ontario 128, Texas 125
Friday's Games
Mexico City at Stockton, 2 p.m.
Cleveland at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Raptors at Greensboro, 3:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Delaware, 6 p.m.
Westchester at Capital City, 7 p.m.
College Park at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
G League at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Lakeland at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Long Island at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Texas at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
No games scheduled.
