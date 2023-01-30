All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Cleveland92.818
Long Island133.813
Delaware74.636
Fort Wayne85.615
Maine85.615
Capital City96.600
Lakeland97.5634
Raptors65.545
College Park67.462
Westchester57.4176
Windy City58.385
Motor City59.3577
Wisconsin59.3577
Grand Rapids410.2868
Greensboro39.2508

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Memphis92.818½
Stockton113.786
South Bay84.6672
Agua Caliente95.6432
Sioux Falls76.538
Rio Grande Valley78.467
Salt Lake City68.4295
Santa Cruz58.385
Oklahoma City59.3576
Iowa49.308
Austin49.308
Texas49.308
Birmingham412.2508

Sunday's Games

Westchester 103, Grand Rapids 94

Long Island 111, Capital City 98

Iowa 127, Oklahoma City 122

College Park 123, Motor City 107

Ciudad de Mexico 114, Texas 110

South Bay 152, Santa Cruz 118

Monday's Games

Long Island 131, Wisconsin 116

Westchester 114, Lakeland 113

Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Texas at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Grand Rapids at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Maine at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Ciudad de Mexico, 9 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oklahoma City at Austin, 12 p.m.

Cleveland at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

