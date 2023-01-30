All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|9
|2
|.818
|1½
|Long Island
|13
|3
|.813
|—
|Delaware
|7
|4
|.636
|3½
|Fort Wayne
|8
|5
|.615
|3½
|Maine
|8
|5
|.615
|3½
|Capital City
|9
|6
|.600
|3½
|Lakeland
|9
|7
|.563
|4
|Raptors
|6
|5
|.545
|4½
|College Park
|6
|7
|.462
|5½
|Westchester
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|Windy City
|5
|8
|.385
|6½
|Motor City
|5
|9
|.357
|7
|Wisconsin
|5
|9
|.357
|7
|Grand Rapids
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|Greensboro
|3
|9
|.250
|8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|9
|2
|.818
|½
|Stockton
|11
|3
|.786
|—
|South Bay
|8
|4
|.667
|2
|Agua Caliente
|9
|5
|.643
|2
|Sioux Falls
|7
|6
|.538
|3½
|Rio Grande Valley
|7
|8
|.467
|4½
|Salt Lake City
|6
|8
|.429
|5
|Santa Cruz
|5
|8
|.385
|5½
|Oklahoma City
|5
|9
|.357
|6
|Iowa
|4
|9
|.308
|6½
|Austin
|4
|9
|.308
|6½
|Texas
|4
|9
|.308
|6½
|Birmingham
|4
|12
|.250
|8
Sunday's Games
Westchester 103, Grand Rapids 94
Long Island 111, Capital City 98
Iowa 127, Oklahoma City 122
College Park 123, Motor City 107
Ciudad de Mexico 114, Texas 110
South Bay 152, Santa Cruz 118
Monday's Games
Long Island 131, Wisconsin 116
Westchester 114, Lakeland 113
Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Texas at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Grand Rapids at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Maine at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Ciudad de Mexico, 9 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Oklahoma City at Austin, 12 p.m.
Cleveland at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
