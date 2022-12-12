All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|11
|4
|.733
|—
|College Park
|10
|4
|.714
|½
|Windy City
|8
|5
|.615
|2
|Maine
|9
|6
|.600
|2
|Long Island
|8
|6
|.571
|2½
|Fort Wayne
|8
|6
|.571
|2½
|Capital City
|7
|8
|.467
|4
|Westchester
|6
|7
|.462
|4
|Wisconsin
|6
|8
|.429
|4½
|Raptors
|6
|8
|.429
|4½
|Greensboro
|6
|9
|.400
|5
|Lakeland
|5
|8
|.385
|5
|Delaware
|5
|9
|.357
|5½
|Motor City
|3
|12
|.200
|8
|Grand Rapids
|2
|11
|.154
|8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|12
|2
|.857
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|12
|3
|.800
|½
|South Bay
|9
|4
|.692
|2½
|Iowa
|10
|5
|.667
|2½
|Sioux Falls
|9
|6
|.600
|3½
|Santa Cruz
|8
|6
|.571
|4
|Memphis
|7
|6
|.538
|4½
|Oklahoma City
|7
|7
|.500
|5
|Texas
|7
|8
|.467
|5½
|Stockton
|6
|8
|.429
|6
|Birmingham
|5
|9
|.357
|7
|Austin
|5
|10
|.333
|7½
|Salt Lake City
|4
|10
|.286
|8
Sunday's Games
Raptors 100, Maine 99
Greensboro 112, Capital City 105
Santa Cruz 122, Oklahoma City 111
Stockton 128, G League 102
Austin 122, Ciudad de Mexico 107, 2OT
Monday's Games
Cleveland 114, Windy City 108
Capital City 105, Long Island 91
Sioux Falls 89, Grand Rapids 83
College Park 127, Delaware 119
Iowa 121, Motor City 110
Tuesday's Games
Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 2 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Stockton, 6 p.m.
Westchester at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Delaware at College Park, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Capital City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 9 p.m.
Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Birmingham at Lakeland, 10 a.m.
Greensboro at Maine, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Iowa, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Agua Caliente, 10:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.