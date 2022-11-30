All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|Windy City
|6
|2
|.750
|1
|Cleveland
|8
|4
|.667
|1
|Fort Wayne
|6
|3
|.667
|1½
|College Park
|6
|3
|.667
|1½
|Capital City
|6
|4
|.600
|2
|Wisconsin
|6
|6
|.500
|3
|Long Island
|5
|5
|.500
|3
|Lakeland
|5
|5
|.500
|3
|Raptors
|4
|4
|.500
|3
|Delaware
|4
|5
|.444
|3½
|Greensboro
|3
|8
|.273
|5½
|Westchester
|2
|7
|.222
|5½
|Motor City
|2
|8
|.200
|6
|Grand Rapids
|2
|8
|.200
|6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|6
|3
|.667
|1½
|South Bay
|6
|3
|.667
|1½
|Iowa
|6
|3
|.667
|1½
|Oklahoma City
|5
|4
|.556
|2½
|Texas
|6
|5
|.545
|2½
|Austin
|4
|5
|.444
|3½
|Stockton
|3
|4
|.429
|3½
|Birmingham
|4
|6
|.400
|4
|Sioux Falls
|4
|6
|.400
|4
|Salt Lake City
|4
|6
|.400
|4
|Santa Cruz
|4
|6
|.400
|4
|Memphis
|3
|5
|.375
|4
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland 126, Sioux Falls 111
Westchester 119, Greensboro 106
Grand Rapids 129, Wisconsin 122, OT
Delaware 125, Maine 123
Texas 139, Memphis 129
South Bay 125, Salt Lake City 120
Rio Grande Valley 107, Birmingham 102
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland 115, Sioux Falls 103
Maine 116, Capital City 114
Wisconsin 112, Grand Rapids 106
Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Stockton at G League, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
College Park at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Iowa at Motor City, 11 a.m.
Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Ciudad de Mexico at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Raptors at College Park, 6 p.m.
Capital City at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.