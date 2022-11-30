All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Maine82.800
Windy City62.7501
Cleveland84.6671
Fort Wayne63.667
College Park63.667
Capital City64.6002
Wisconsin66.5003
Long Island55.5003
Lakeland55.5003
Raptors44.5003
Delaware45.444
Greensboro38.273
Westchester27.222
Motor City28.2006
Grand Rapids28.2006

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Agua Caliente82.800
Rio Grande Valley63.667
South Bay63.667
Iowa63.667
Oklahoma City54.556
Texas65.545
Austin45.444
Stockton34.429
Birmingham46.4004
Sioux Falls46.4004
Salt Lake City46.4004
Santa Cruz46.4004
Memphis35.3754

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 126, Sioux Falls 111

Westchester 119, Greensboro 106

Grand Rapids 129, Wisconsin 122, OT

Delaware 125, Maine 123

Texas 139, Memphis 129

South Bay 125, Salt Lake City 120

Rio Grande Valley 107, Birmingham 102

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland 115, Sioux Falls 103

Maine 116, Capital City 114

Wisconsin 112, Grand Rapids 106

Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Stockton at G League, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

College Park at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Iowa at Motor City, 11 a.m.

Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Ciudad de Mexico at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Raptors at College Park, 6 p.m.

Capital City at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you