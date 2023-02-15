All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Long Island173.850
Delaware135.7223
Maine137.6504
Capital City118.579
Fort Wayne118.579
Cleveland108.5566
Raptors98.529
Lakeland109.526
College Park910.474
Motor City811.421
Windy City811.421
Greensboro711.3899
Westchester711.3899
Grand Rapids614.30011
Wisconsin614.30011

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Memphis135.722
Stockton146.700
South Bay117.6112
Salt Lake City129.571
Sioux Falls119.5503
Agua Caliente119.5503
Rio Grande Valley99.5004
Santa Cruz89.471
Texas611.353
Oklahoma City713.3507
Iowa613.316
Austin613.316
Birmingham516.238

Tuesday's Games

Agua Caliente 107, Texas 101

Grand Rapids 115, Windy City 108

Cleveland 128, Wisconsin 120

Wednesday's Games

Greensboro at Motor City, 11 a.m.

Westchester at Capital City, 11:30 a.m.

College Park at Fort Wayne, 12:30 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

South Bay at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Texas at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you