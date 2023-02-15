All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|17
|3
|.850
|—
|Delaware
|13
|5
|.722
|3
|Maine
|13
|7
|.650
|4
|Capital City
|11
|8
|.579
|5½
|Fort Wayne
|11
|8
|.579
|5½
|Cleveland
|10
|8
|.556
|6
|Raptors
|9
|8
|.529
|6½
|Lakeland
|10
|9
|.526
|6½
|College Park
|9
|10
|.474
|7½
|Motor City
|8
|11
|.421
|8½
|Windy City
|8
|11
|.421
|8½
|Greensboro
|7
|11
|.389
|9
|Westchester
|7
|11
|.389
|9
|Grand Rapids
|6
|14
|.300
|11
|Wisconsin
|6
|14
|.300
|11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Stockton
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|South Bay
|11
|7
|.611
|2
|Salt Lake City
|12
|9
|.571
|2½
|Sioux Falls
|11
|9
|.550
|3
|Agua Caliente
|11
|9
|.550
|3
|Rio Grande Valley
|9
|9
|.500
|4
|Santa Cruz
|8
|9
|.471
|4½
|Texas
|6
|11
|.353
|6½
|Oklahoma City
|7
|13
|.350
|7
|Iowa
|6
|13
|.316
|7½
|Austin
|6
|13
|.316
|7½
|Birmingham
|5
|16
|.238
|9½
Tuesday's Games
Agua Caliente 107, Texas 101
Grand Rapids 115, Windy City 108
Cleveland 128, Wisconsin 120
Wednesday's Games
Greensboro at Motor City, 11 a.m.
Westchester at Capital City, 11:30 a.m.
College Park at Fort Wayne, 12:30 p.m.
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
South Bay at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Texas at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled.
Friday's Games
No games scheduled.
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.